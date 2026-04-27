Nick Candy Vows to Pursue 'Fraudster' Who Duped Him in 'Next Facebook' Tech Scam

Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy is determined to see Robert Bonnier, who falsely claimed to be building 'the next Facebook', face criminal charges after a High Court victory revealed a £6.5 million fraud. Mr. Candy is prepared to launch a private prosecution if authorities don't act.

Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy is determined to see Robert Bonnier , a fraudster who deceived him into investing millions in a tech start-up falsely touted as 'the next Facebook', face criminal charges and imprisonment.

Mr. Candy’s firm, Candy Ventures Sarl (CVS), won a long-running legal battle against Bonnier and his company Aaqua, with the High Court finding Bonnier repeatedly lied to secure a £6.5 million investment. The 'Aaqua App' was revealed to be a mere 'very basic idea' that never materialized, despite Bonnier’s false claims of impending $1 billion backing from Apple and LVMH.

While the court awarded CVS £4.6 million in damages, Bonnier declared bankruptcy and subsequently launched a counter-suit, alleging financial losses due to a freezing order. This counter-suit was dismissed by the High Court. Mr. Candy is now urging the Director of Public Prosecutions to pursue criminal charges against Bonnier, and has vowed to initiate a private criminal prosecution if the authorities fail to act. He emphasizes the need for accountability, stating that he would face imprisonment for similar actions.

Bonnier, a former UBS banker who experienced success and subsequent downfall during the dotcom boom with Scoot, was previously fined for misleading the stock market in 2004. He admitted to 'selling his aspirations for Aaqua very enthusiastically, and occasionally perhaps going too far in those efforts' during the legal proceedings. Despite these admissions and the court’s findings, Bonnier has not paid any of the awarded damages.

The case highlights the risks associated with investing in early-stage tech companies and the potential for fraudulent misrepresentation. CVS, 90% owned by Mr. Candy, is committed to pursuing all available legal avenues to recover funds and ensure Bonnier is held accountable. The firm’s spokesperson stated that Mr. Candy will pursue criminal proceedings in all appropriate jurisdictions.

Bonnier’s history includes a previous regulatory penalty, and his current financial situation, marked by bankruptcy, does not deter Mr. Candy’s resolve to see him face justice. The situation underscores the possibility for individuals to pursue private criminal prosecutions under the Prosecution of Offences Act 1985, should the Crown Prosecution Service decline to act. Mr. Candy’s determination signals a strong stance against financial fraud and a commitment to protecting investors





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Nick Candy Robert Bonnier Fraud Aaqua Tech Startup Investment High Court Criminal Prosecution Reform UK

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