Nick Cannon Addresses Double Standards in Parenting as He Reveals Different Rules for His Twins Dating

Nick Cannon discusses his differing approaches to his 15-year-old twins dating, sparking a debate on parenting double standards and gender roles. The TV personality explains his protective stance toward his daughter and his more relaxed attitude toward his son, igniting a conversation on social media about fairness and safety in parenting.

Nick Cannon recently sparked a conversation about parenting double standards when he discussed his differing approaches to his 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, dating. During an appearance on The TMZ podcast, the 45-year-old TV personality revealed that while he encourages his son Moroccan to date, he has set strict boundaries for his daughter Monroe.

Cannon, who shares the twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, explained that his protective instincts are stronger when it comes to his daughter. I am more protective of my daughter because there's things out there that I have to protect my daughter from, he said, acknowledging the societal differences in how boys and girls are perceived in dating scenarios.

He admitted that this is absolutely a double standard but justified it by pointing out the unique risks he believes his daughter faces. Cannon went on to say that his worst nightmare would be someone hurting Monroe, and he jokingly warned that if anyone were to harm her, he would end up in jail for 25 to life.

He also mentioned that he has made a deal with Monroe about dating, stating that she can go on dates if she can explain to him what will happen during them. He even suggested that her twin brother could accompany her on these dates, emphasizing his desire to keep her safe while preparing her for college.

The Masked Singer host also addressed concerns about gold diggers targeting Moroccan, dismissing them by pointing out that his son comes from a wealthy background, thanks to his mother Mariah Carey. Cannon's comments have ignited a debate on social media, with some users supporting his protective stance toward his daughter, while others argue that both children should be treated equally. Many parents chimed in, sharing their own experiences and opinions on the matter.

Some agreed with Cannon, stating that it is natural for fathers to be more protective of their daughters, while others criticized the double standard, calling it outdated and unfair. The discussion has highlighted the ongoing debate about gender roles and parenting in modern society.

Meanwhile, last month, Cannon celebrated his twins' 15th birthday with a fun trip to Six Flags, sharing heartwarming moments from the outing on his Instagram. The twins enjoyed rides and their own personalized cakes, marking another milestone in their lives





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