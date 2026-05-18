Nick Knowles and Katie's First Public Appearance Since Revealing Sexual Abuse

Nick Knowles and his wife Katie enjoyed an elegant day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, marking Katie's first public appearance since she bravely revealed she suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father 'for years'. The TV presenter looked handsome in a navy blazer layered over a navy polo shirt, while Katie looked ready for summer in a multi-coloured printed shirt dress from Zara.

Nick Knowles and his wife Katie enjoyed an elegant day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. The TV presenter, 63, looked handsome in a navy blazer layered over a navy polo shirt as he walked through the event with a green golf umbrella.

Meanwhile, Katie, 35, looked ready for summer in a multi-coloured printed shirt dress from Zara, which featured watermelon and fish designs. She toted her belongings around in a 2015 Hermes Birkin 40 in the colour tan, featuring its iconic gold hardware. The outing marks Katie's first public appearance since she revealed she suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father 'for years'.

Last month, Katie bravely revealed that she was raped by her father for 'years' in a video where she discussed women's safety. The entrepreneur, who married presenter Nick last year, posted a clip to her fans on Instagram where she bravely opened up about the sexual abuse she suffered. Katie has never spoken publicly about the abuse, only ever alluding to her 'difficult' relationship with her dad, who died when she was 18.

In the video, Katie said: 'I have never spoken about this publicly, other than to friends, family and even then not everyone. I was raped by my dad for years, years and years.

' Sitting in her car, she continued: 'There are times when it comes up but I have had a lot of therapy to get to be being as balanced as I can be about it now, and can be is the important bit... 'Things like this, if you know a woman, if you are a woman, if you're a mother to women, just anything, any affiliation with women, I think we should be worried looking at the news...

The outing marks Katie's first public appearance since she revealed last month that she suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father 'for years'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nick Knowles Katie Chelsea Flower Show Sexual Abuse Father Rape Zara Hermes Birkin 40 Men Domestic Violence Global Online Rape Academy Menopause Sports Bra Shy Extroverted Coffee Date Braxted Park Essex Rape Crisis England & Wales Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Mocks Britain's Got Talent Star's 'Kidnap' VideoKatie Price made headlines after mocking Lee Andrews' 'kidnap' video, reigniting a feud between the two.

Read more »

Katie Price 'kidnapping' plea over a disappearing Lee Andrews sparks debateKatie Price has expressed concern over her husband Lee Andrews' disappearance, with fans suggesting a 'scam' and 'publicity stunt.' Meanwhile, Shakira is cleared of tax fraud and becomes the top earner of the year.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Katie Price's mother-in-law accuses her of exploiting son in 'kidnapping' scandalTrisha Andrews, the mother-in-law of Katie Price, has accused the star of 'exploiting' her son in the midst of his 'kidnapping' scandal. Katie's fourth spouse, Lee, has been officially declared missing, five days after she last heard from him. Trisha has been fielding fans as a Facebook user wrote: 'I think everyone needs to leave her alone as she's not responsible for Prices drama queen antics'. Another user wrote: 'Is it really Trisha's fault what's going on, grow the f*k up all off ya, get ya own f*kin lifes and keep ya nose out hers'. Katie Price then hit out at impressonist and Britain's Got Talent star Francine Lewis for doing an impression of her plea for help. On Sunday, it was reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai. Katie previously said that their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead'. She added that she had been in contact with the 'head of CID in Dubai' who was unable to locate him but confirmed he had 'not been detained'. A source close to Katie said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried. This is such a worrying, upsetting situation.

Read more »