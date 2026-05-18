Nicki Minaj Pushes Back on Claims of Pardons Request

The Trumpworld insider Alex Bruesewitz defends Nicki Minaj against claims that she became a supporter of President Donald Trump to get pardons for her family members. Bruesewitz argues that Minaj has never asked the President for anything and has only offered assistance and support.

The Trump world insider who brought rapper Nicki Minaj into the MAGA fold is pushing back on claims she became a supporter of President Donald Trump to get pardons for her family members.

On Monday, former Trump campaign official and MAGA celebrity whisperer Alex Bruesewitz publicly went after Pop Crave for posting quotes from 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry talking about Minaj's support for the President. Perry suggested it was because the rapper 'wanted something from The Office.

' 'This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about Nicki Minaj,' Bruesewitz wrote. 'Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support.

' 'The insinuation that she's looking for anything in return is total garbage,' Bruesewitz added. Bruesewitz sang a similar tune to the Wall Street Journal, which chronicled Minaj's move from closeted conservative to MAGA mainstay. A pardon for family members has 'never been brought up or even referenced by her or anybody,' he told the paper. Both Minaj's brother and husband have been in legal trouble.

Rapper Nicki Minaj (left) poses with President Donald Trump (right) in January as the President touted 'Trump Accounts' through the Treasury Department Rapper Nicki Minaj poses on the black carpet at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Center for the premiere of the Melania documentary in late January Her brother is serving a long prison sentence for child rape. Her husband has previously served prison time for the attempted rape of a minor, but has more recently been on house arrest and probation.

White House officials pointed out to the Journal that the President's pardon power wouldn't extend to the state conviction of Minaj's brother. It appears that Minaj has been quietly conservative all along. Friends told the paper that when Minaj was first starting her rap career, she leaned right. In her 2012 song Mercy, she rapped: 'I'm a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b****es is f***ing up the economy.

' A year later, she name-dropped Trump in a song in a positive way, noting that she was 'at the Trump' while 'you b****es at the Radisson. ' Of course, he wouldn't launch his first presidential bid until two years later.

Rapper Nicki Minaj (right) gives Erika Kirk (left) a high five at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix in December Rapper Nicki Minaj (center) is photographed at the Trump Accounts event alongside Treasurey Secretary Scott Bessent (left) and MAGA celebrity whisperer Alex Bruesewitz (right) Nicki Minaj (right) sits down with Katie Miller (left) for an episode of her conservative-leaning podcast. Miller is married to top Trump adviser Stephen Miller During the first Trump administration, Minaj joined with other musicians and Hollywood types in condemning some of the administration's policies, especially the separation of children and parents who crossed the southern border.

But the COVID-19 pandemic changed things. Minaj got pounced on when she shared a story in 2021 claiming that a friend of her cousin in her native Trinidad had swollen testicles and was suffering from impotence after taking the COVID vaccine.

'His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,' the rapper wrote, telling her fans, nicknamed 'Barbz,' to 'pray on it' before getting jabbed. At the time, health ministers in Trinidad said they had received no reports of vaccine-related testicular swelling. Minaj was accused of pushing COVID conspiracy theories.

In 2024, Minaj was introduced to Bruesewitz by model Amber Rose, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Kanye West, who spoke in support of Trump at the Milwaukee Republican National Convention. Rose also connected Minaj with James Blair, a top Trump political adviser, who, late in the 2024 election cycle, tried to make the case to the rapper to officially endorse Trump, the Journal reported.

Nicki Minaj (center left) can be seen seated alongside allies of President Donald Trump for the screening of the documentary Melania at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Center in January Nicki Minaj enters the stage as a surprise guest at a Turning Point USA event in December A person familiar with the matter told the paper that the campaign was trying to give black voters a 'permission structure' to vote for Trump, and believed endorsements from high-profile figures like Minaj would be a big help.

While Minaj was supportive of the President on the phone with Blair, the Journal said, she told the political operative that she needed to talk to others in her life for advice before going public with her politics. Shortly before the election, Minaj also dialed Trump.

She wanted to let him know she was supporting his reelection, the Journal said, but her management team told her she needed to stay on the sidelines because an endorsement could impact her business interests





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicki Minaj Trump MAGA Pardons Conspiracy Theories COVID Vaccine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Tory leader sparks controversy as 'Starships' singer Nicki Minaj shares mock video with mocking commentUK Prime Minister's Tory leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, mocks Labour's health secretary, mocking his absence in NHS England plans announcement. In the same debate, he tells him to do his job and refers to his involvement in secretive matters.

Read more »

US President Trump Posts Bizarre AI-Generated War Pictures, Warns Iran on Truth SocialPresident Trump, on his Truth Social platform, shared several AI-generated images that depict him on a warship amidst a sea storm. The pictures also show the President menacingly pressing a red button from a control room in outer space and lasering an Iranian plane. The content of the post is perceived as a threatening message directed at Iran, raising fears that he may resume strikes if the conflict isn't resolved. The post also highlights the tense situation between the US and Iran and the recent offer by Iran to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Read more »

Irish President Catherine Connolly makes first official visit to EnglandIt is President Connolly's first official visit to England since her inauguration in November.

Read more »

Brigitte Macron Allegedly Slapped French President Over Iranian Actress MessageAccording to a new biography of France's first couple, Brigitte Macron slapped the French president in a heated argument over a message from an Iranian actress. The incident was sparked when she saw a message from Golshifteh Farahani, who Macron had allegedly been praising as 'jolie' (pretty) and 'magnifique' (magnificent) in texts. The altercation was caught on camera and caused tension within the couple.

Read more »