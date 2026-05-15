Nicki Minaj's Political Shift: Support for Trump and the Republican Party

Nicki Minaj, a rapper known for her political statements, has made a significant shift in her political views. She has recently expressed support for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, citing her experience with California Governor Gavin Newsom and rapper Jay-Z as key factors in her decision.

Nicki Minaj revealed that it was Gavin Newsom and Beyonce's husband Jay-Z that spurred her recent support for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party .

She said a major turning point in her shift away from the Democrats was the way California Governor Newsom ignored her pleas for a meeting, after her home was 'swatted' due to trolls several times. She also mentioned that Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna offered to help her in 2025, which further influenced her decision to publicly support Trump's MAGA movement





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Nicki Minaj Political Shift Support For Trump Republican Party Gavin Newsom Jay-Z Anna Paulina Luna MAGA Movement California Governor Newsom Swatting Trolls Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Private Security Firm Federal Law-Enforcement Officials California Governor Newsom Anna Paulina Luna Private Security Firm Federal Law-Enforcement Officials California Governor Newsom Anna Paulina Luna Private Security Firm Federal Law-Enforcement Officials

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