Nicky Campbell mourns lost lives after Edinburgh Academy abuse inquiry

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell says he feels sorry for families of abusers after the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry exposed decades of abuse at Edinburgh Academy.

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has said he feels sorry for the families of serial abusers who preyed on children at Edinburgh Academy, after a landmark inquiry laid bare decades of abuse at the Edinburgh school. Campbell, who attended the academy from 1966 to 1978, reacted to the findings of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, whose report was written by Lady Smith.

Campbell said he was himself abused by former teachers Hamish Dawson and John Brownlee while he was a pupil. He said the report also left him mourning the lives that victims should have been able to lead, not only the harm done to them as children.

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Campbell Describes Grief Over Lives Lost to Edinburgh Academy Abuse

Nicky Campbell said he was totally shocked by the inquiry findings and is mourning the lives that he and other pupils could have had. He said it was totally shocking seeing the abuse set out in full, and he was thinking especially of those whose lives were changed in every way for the worst.

Speaking to the Mail, Campbell, 65, said he was just so sad that the abuse happened and was allowed to happen. He said there is still so much pain, and that his heart goes out to everyone hurt by the school and at the school.

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Campbell also said the children of the abusers, and their wives, should be pitied, because it is not their fault. He said it must be terrible for them to read about what the men did to children in their care.

Iain Wares Faces Scores of Historic Abuse Charges

Former teacher Iain Wares faces scores of historic abuse charges relating to victims as young as nine. Campbell saw abuse by Wares at Edinburgh Academy and described him as predatory.

Campbell called Wares an evil teacher and described him as a sad, dark manifestation of the human condition. He also said the abuse was a slow-acting poison that is still in the veins of those affected.

In 2023, Campbell told the BBC's Panorama that he had some really difficult times and a couple of breakdowns. He said he has a problem with being touched unless he has total trust, which he described as having been difficult.

Neil Douglas, 64, who attended the academy between 1967 and 1979, said Lady Smith had perfectly captured the school's focus on its reputation to the exclusion of everything else. His comments reflect how former pupils see the institution's response to abuse.

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Survivors' Lawyers Say More Prosecutions Are Pending

More prosecutions are pending against alleged abusers at Edinburgh Academy, according to the Mail. Kim Leslie, head of personal injury at Irwin Mitchell Scotland, is currently representing a number of survivors who attended the school.

Leslie said it is never too late to come forward. Her firm's position is that survivors who have not yet spoken still have a route to be heard.

Laura Connor, a partner at Thompsons Solicitors, also represents many survivors of abuse at the school. She said Lady Smith's report makes clear that physical and sexual abuse of children was part of everyday life, combined with bullying, racism and homophobia.

Connor said the brave individuals who spoke with the inquiry, many of whom are her firm's clients, have been admirable in giving evidence on what they endured. She said the conduct of those who ran the school was appalling, and she added that she is waiting to see the remaining academy perpetrators brought to justice in a Scottish courtroom.