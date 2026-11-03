Nicky Haslam Common List 2024 Beards Diet Coke and Quail Eggs

Interior designer Nicky Haslam reveals his annual Common List featuring beards, Diet Coke, and quail eggs, sparking debate on taste versus class in modern society.

Interior designer and socialite Nicky Haslam has released his controversial annual Common List, sparking widespread debate by dismissing items ranging from royal beards to Diet Coke and quails' eggs. The eighty-seven-year-old has been issuing these declarations for nearly thirty years, gaining significant public attention after his 1999 comments that jet lag and being ill were common. In 2018, he began monetizing his judgments by printing the list on a tea towel, which is now sold on his website for sixty pounds and includes a complimentary CD.

The Common List Controversy

The latest list includes beards, which Haslam dismisses as common despite their regal association with princes William and Harry. The design also references US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, stating that the designer is with Hegseth regarding the ban on beards in the Armed Forces. Other linguistic offenders include the words nuanced and no-brainer, while Haslam argues that foodstuffs is a common term when food alone suffices.

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High Culture and Social Etiquette

Haslam extends his criticism to cultural events and social manners, declaring the Hay Festival common in its entirety. He also finds it common to refer to the Prime Minister's wife, Marie-France van Heel, as the First Lady. Social etiquette missteps include people wanting to show photos on their phone but then failing to find them, and serving birthday cakes unless the recipient is under fourteen. Additionally, folding-in wing mirrors is listed as common, a request from his friend TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

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Class Distinctions and Personal Taste

The eighty-seven-year-old Etonian insists his lists are not to be taken seriously and claims he is not being snobbish. He argues that his judgments are about taste rather than class, noting that he would never redecorate for David and Victoria Beckham. Despite claiming his critiques are lighthearted, he boasts of receiving nice notes from the late Queen Elizabeth II and finds Queen Camilla adorable. His own mother's godmother was Queen Victoria, establishing his long-standing connection to the British monarchy and high society.

Consumerism and Public Reaction

Haslam's list leaves him open to criticism, particularly regarding the commercialization of his opinions. Charging sixty pounds for a tea towel with a CD thrown in is itself a point of contention for many observers. Despite the backlash, Haslam continues to share his unique perspective on what he considers common, maintaining his status as a controversial figure in the design and social worlds. His latest pronouncements have once again ignited discussions about privilege, taste, and the boundaries of high culture.