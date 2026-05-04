Nicola Adams Hints at Romance with Christine McGuinness

Former boxer Nicola Adams has shared a suggestive post hinting at a romantic relationship with Christine McGuinness, Paddy McGuinness's ex-wife. Both women have been dropping hints on social media following their appearance together at The DIVA Awards.

Nicola Adams has strongly hinted at a romantic connection with Christine McGuinness, sharing a video expressing her strong feelings for someone. The former professional boxer, 43, is believed to have become close to the ex-wife of Paddy McGuinness, 38, with both individuals sharing suggestive posts on social media recently.

On Monday, Nicola posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing with her eyes closed, alongside a clip from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring Evan Peters performing the same dance. She captioned the post with 'Them: You're not that crazy about that woman' and added '#wlw', a common abbreviation for women loving women.

The initial reports of a potential romance between the Olympic gold medallist and the television personality surfaced last month following their appearance together at The DIVA Awards 2026 in London, an event celebrating the accomplishments of LGBTQIA women and non-binary individuals. An eyewitness described the pair as 'inseparable and looking like a couple'. While representatives for Nicola Adams have declined to comment on the matter, Christine McGuinness has been openly discussing her sexuality and desires.

She recently described herself as a 'five star lesbian' and expressed her dream of having a wife, envisioning a 'blessing' or 'celebration of love' rather than a traditional legal marriage. Christine has also spoken about her preference for maintaining a degree of separation between her personal life and her relationships, enjoying a 'double life' that allows her to balance family responsibilities with personal freedom.

She acknowledges the challenges this presents, as partners often inquire about meeting her children or the long-term prospects of the relationship. She emphasizes her honesty about not wanting additional children, a point she makes clear early in any potential relationship, given her existing three children.

Furthermore, Christine shared a candid detail about her preferences in the bedroom, revealing she prefers to use new sex toys directly from their packaging. She recounted a recent encounter where she prioritized a casual sexual connection after experiencing various relationship dynamics, including marriage, situationships, and celibacy. The pair are now following each other on Instagram, further fueling speculation about their blossoming romance





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