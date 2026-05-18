Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Cosied Up for a Wine Date Amid Estranged Family Feud

Nicola Peltz and billionaire businessman Nelson's daughter, 31, and Brooklyn Beckham, whose Spice Girl mother Victoria Beckham is estranged from him, copped up to enjoying a wine date amidst an estranged family feud and celebrating his grandfather's 80th birthday with his family. Nicola showcased her new hairdo in an Instagram post where she gushes over his gentlemanly behavior.

Nicola Peltz and 'best friend' Brooklyn Beckham cosied up for a wine date as his estranged family celebrated his grandfather’s 80th birthday with a lavish bash.

American actress Nicola Peltz, whose father is billionaire business-man Nelson, enjoyed a crisp glass of white after Brooklyn treated her to a day at the salon. After being gifted a huge pink rose bouquet, Nicola showcased her new hairdo as she gushed over his gentlemanly behaviour in an Instagram post.

While Nicola and Brooklyn, who is reportedly still in touch with his grandparents despite denouncing the rest of his family, were enjoying a sweet evening together, his estranged family were celebrating his grandfather’s milestone birthday





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham Estranged Family Feud Grandfather's 80Th Birthday Lauv's Performance Violeta Bananova's Singing Wine Date Saloon Roses Gentlemanly Behaviour Gifts Celebrating Relatives 'Best Friend' Italian Music American Branding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic fans react after winning Scottish Premiership title in 'nervy' matchNicola McFarland told how the game was a special moment for her and her daughter.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Friend's Wedding in BrooklynTaylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce attended a friend's wedding in New York City. Swift wore a sparkling Maria Lucia Hohan dress and Kelce a striking navy pinstriped suit with shows. Both added bling with jewelry, including a rainbow-colored Rolex Cosmicgraph Daytona 'Rainbow' watch for Kelce.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic outing spotted in BrooklynThe pair were seen leaving the event in New York City, and the football player showed love for Swift by giving up his formal attire for her, ensuring she wouldn't get a chill from the cold night air.

Read more »

Inside our late-night Brooklyn party with Hello Human and Public RecordsBecause design, mezcal and house music make for one intoxicating cocktail

Read more »