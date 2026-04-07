Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn's Easter Celebrations: A Contrast to the Beckhams' Lavish Holiday

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated Easter separately from the rest of the Beckham family, sparking further speculation about a reported feud. Nicola shared photos of their more low-key Easter, which contrasted with Victoria and David Beckham's lavish holiday celebration and personalized hampers for their family in Miami.

Nicola Peltz offered a peek into her Easter celebration with husband Brooklyn, seemingly responding to the Beckhams' holiday festivities. The heiress shared various photos on Instagram, showcasing their day. Brooklyn, the aspiring chef, was seen baking sourdough bread and enjoying the sun shirtless, surrounded by friends. Nicola, in a white and red polka dot dress, posed with him.

This Instagram post followed Nicola's earlier post of their Easter baskets, filled with treats, which appeared to contrast with the Beckhams' elaborate, personalized Easter hampers. The post suggests a continued strain in the relationship between Nicola and the Beckham family, especially in the context of previous statements. \Earlier, Victoria Beckham displayed her family's Easter celebrations on Instagram, highlighting personalized hampers for the entire Beckham clan, including husband David and their children. The absence of Brooklyn and Nicola from these festivities was noticeable, fueling speculations about the ongoing family feud. Victoria's post featured personalized Cadbury's Mini Eggs and gift-filled shopping bags for each family member and their partners. The family gathered in Miami to celebrate the opening of Inter Miami's new stadium, where David Beckham is a co-owner. The contrasting displays of Easter celebrations, coupled with Brooklyn's recent statements about not wanting to reconcile with his family, add weight to the ongoing tension. \The separate Easter celebrations further underscore the reported rift between Nicola and the Beckhams. While Victoria and David focused on a family gathering and a luxurious celebration, Brooklyn and Nicola enjoyed a more intimate and less ostentatious holiday. This difference in approach, and the public sharing of each celebration on social media, highlight the strained relations and the couple's apparent distance from the core Beckham family. The family get-together in Miami, at the new stadium of David's team, served as another opportunity for the families to mend their ties, but Brooklyn and Nicola chose to celebrate elsewhere. This, alongside other public displays of apparent discontent, paint a picture of ongoing difficulties. The media's attention on both families, along with other observations on Brooklyn looking tense while taking a phone call, keep the matter very public





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