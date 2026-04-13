Nicola Peltz Beckham Stuns in Mirror Selfie Amidst Hana Cross's Revelations about Brooklyn Beckham's Family Feud

Nicola Peltz Beckham shares a glamorous selfie as Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend, Hana Cross, speaks out about her relationship with the chef and the ongoing family drama. Cross reveals her surprise at Brooklyn's public feud with his parents and addresses claims about an NDA, offering insight into the dynamics and challenges of their past relationship.

Nicola Peltz Beckham has once again taken to social media, captivating her followers with a stunning mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Stories. The 31-year-old billionaire heiress looked radiant, flaunting her toned physique in a stylish cropped black top and jeans. Her dark, glossy locks were neatly styled with clips, complemented by a glamorous makeup look as she gazed into her phone before playfully blowing a kiss to the camera.

This latest post comes amidst ongoing public interest surrounding her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and his estranged relationship with his family, particularly his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Adding to the intrigue, Brooklyn's former girlfriend, Hana Cross, has recently shared her perspective on her past relationship with the chef, shedding light on the dynamics and challenges she faced. Cross, who dated Brooklyn for approximately a year between 2018 and 2019, expressed her surprise at the public feud between Brooklyn and his family, emphasizing that she was shocked by the events that have transpired. Cross also responded to allegations that she had been pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), a point of contention that reportedly contributed to the breakdown of Brooklyn's relationship with his family. Reflecting on her time with Brooklyn, Hana revealed that she had noticed "warning signs" during their relationship, which in retrospect, she should have paid more attention to, and perhaps ended the relationship sooner than she did. Hana's comments have further fueled speculation surrounding the Beckham family's internal affairs. She shared her sadness about the family feud unfolding so openly, expressing her hope for reconciliation in the future. Reports have emerged that Hana was asked to participate in a tell-all book on the Beckham family which further sheds light on their past relationships, with a working title of Brand Beckham. The book is said to delve into the family's public image, feuds, and fallout. The former couple's relationship was marked by initial excitement, with Hana spending Christmas and New Year with the Beckhams and attending events like the British Fashion Awards afterparty. Despite the initial enthusiasm, the relationship eventually met with challenges, including reported disagreements and clashes that ultimately led to their separation. There were reportedly complaints from the Beckhams that Brooklyn was not prioritizing family matters during his relationship with Hana. A source close to the family characterized Brooklyn as "besotted and naive" at the beginning of the relationship, a sentiment echoed in observations of his relationship with his current wife, Nicola Peltz. Cross and Brooklyn were spotted together in December 2018 at the British Fashion Awards afterparty. In February 2019 they were spotted together at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. In March 2019, Brooklyn and Hana had an argument after a concert where Brooklyn got too drunk. The couple then ended their relationship





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Nicola Peltz Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Hana Cross David Beckham Victoria Beckham

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