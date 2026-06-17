Nicola Peltz Ignores Brooklyn Beckham's Controversial DoorDash Ad, Focuses on Brother

Nicola Peltz refrains from sharing husband Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash ad, which critics say mocks his family rift, while posting a tribute to her brother. Friends speculate she may be influencing Brooklyn's actions.

Nicola Peltz has remained conspicuously silent amid the fallout from her husband Brooklyn Beckham 's controversial DoorDash advertisement, which many have interpreted as a direct jab at his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The 31-year-old actress, who typically reposts her husband's promotional content on Instagram, has chosen not to share the ad, sparking speculation that she may be influencing Brooklyn's actions behind the scenes. Instead, on Tuesday evening, Peltz posted a heartfelt tribute to her brother Bradley Peltz, calling him 'my favorite human in the entire world' and sharing a photo of him holding roses on her Instagram story.

This move has fueled rumors that the actress is intentionally distancing herself from the controversy, while others believe she is the mastermind behind Brooklyn's trolling campaign. Friends of the Beckham family have alleged that Nicola is orchestrating efforts to worsen the rift between Brooklyn and his parents, a claim that remains unconfirmed. The DoorDash ad, released on Monday, shows Brooklyn saying, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home...

It's a long story,' which fans and insiders have slammed as making light of his family's trauma. The video reportedly left David and Victoria 'devastated and inconsolable,' coming just months after Brooklyn issued a scathing six-page statement accusing his family of prioritizing public promotion over genuine relationships.

In the ad, Brooklyn flaunts a £220,000 rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gifted by his father on his 21st birthday, but pointedly places a new watch on his coffee table, perhaps symbolizing a break from family ties. The backdrop also includes a stack of unopened letters, believed to be correspondence from his sister Harper and grandparents, whom he has reportedly ignored. This visual storytelling has deepened the controversy, with many accusing Brooklyn of exploiting his estranged family for profit.

The saga intensified last week when Harper Beckham, 14, visited Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home to deliver a handwritten letter, only to find him absent. Brooklyn was actually in New York City at the time, as evidenced by his Instagram story. His representatives later accused the Beckhams of 'using Harper as a pawn,' a charge that David and Victoria's friends vehemently denied, calling it a 'nasty accusation levelled at an innocent young girl.

' They claimed that Brooklyn has rejected all attempts at contact from his sister and grandparents since the falling out. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's net worth stands at £7.4 million, and his decision to cash in on the DoorDash deal has drawn criticism from family friends who describe it as 'shocking' behavior from someone who claims to desire peace and privacy.

The ongoing feud, marked by public statements and social media moves, shows no signs of resolution, with Nicola Peltz seemingly content to let Brooklyn take the public spotlight alone. As the family drama unfolds, observers are left to wonder whether this latest stunt will further fracture the once-close Beckham clan





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