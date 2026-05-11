Nicola Peltz's billionaire father settles housekeeper lawsuit over family dog attack, sparing her a grilling

Nicola Peltz, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, has been spared a grilling by lawyers after her billionaire father Nelson Peltz quietly settled a lawsuit brought by their housekeeper Mileydis Morejon who claimed she was viciously attacked by their family dog Houdini.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has been spared a grilling by lawyers after her billionaire father Nelson Peltz quietly settled a lawsuit brought by a housekeeper who claimed she was viciously attacked by the family's pit bull.

Mileydis Morejon, the housekeeper, sued the 83-year-old tycoon alleging repeated attacks by the dog named Houdini at their palatial $372 million home in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2023. Morejon sought damages of over $75,000 but the terms of the settlement are confidential





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Nicola Peltz Billionaire Father Housekeeper Lawsuit Attacked By Dog House $372 Million Home

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