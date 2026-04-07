Nicola Peltz's Easter Celebrations: A Contrast to the Beckhams' Amidst Family Feud

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Easter celebrations contrasted sharply with the Beckhams' Miami festivities, highlighting an ongoing family feud.

Nicola Peltz offered a peek into her Easter celebration with husband Brooklyn, contrasting it with the Beckhams' festivities. The heiress, 31, posted a series of Instagram photos showcasing their Easter Sunday, where Brooklyn, an aspiring chef, baked sourdough bread and enjoyed the warm weather shirtless in the garden alongside friends. Nicola, wearing a white and red polka dot summer dress, posed with Brooklyn for a photo.

The posts came a day after Nicola's Instagram post of her Easter basket, which seemed to subtly critique Victoria and David Beckham's lavish, personalized Easter hampers. Victoria Beckham shared photos of the family's Easter celebrations, notably with personalized Easter eggs and gift bags for each family member, including their sons' girlfriends, but conspicuously excluding Brooklyn and Nicola. The Beckham family gathered in Miami for the opening of Inter Miami's new stadium, while Brooklyn and Nicola remained separate, seemingly continuing the rift. Brooklyn and Nicola's absence at the family event in Miami, coupled with Nicola's social media post, appears to signal a continued distance between the couple and the Beckham family. The family's Easter celebrations in Miami, including the opening of the new stadium and personalized gifts, stand in stark contrast to Brooklyn and Nicola's seemingly more low-key celebration in West Hollywood. \Victoria Beckham took to Instagram earlier to showcase the extravagant Easter hampers she prepared for her family, including personalized items for David, their children, and their partners, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel. The hampers featured Cadbury's Mini Eggs Easter eggs with each person's name printed on them and canvas shopping bags filled with wrapped gifts. Her husband David was also seen at the event with the rest of the Beckham's. This Easter gathering in Miami offered an opportunity for reconciliation, but Brooklyn and Nicola remained absent. Further fueling speculation, Brooklyn was observed appearing tense during a phone call outside the Sunset Plaza Hotel, adding to the narrative of strained family relations. Victoria shared snapshots of the family at the stadium, with David cutting the ribbon and posing with the family, and a sweet moment where she held hands with David. While the rest of the Beckham family celebrated together in Miami for the stadium's opening, Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated separately, seeming to highlight a continued rift. \The contrasting Easter celebrations underscore the apparent estrangement between Brooklyn and his family, with Nicola's Instagram posts adding another layer to the narrative. Victoria's detailed showcase of her Easter preparations and the family's Miami gathering contrasts with the seemingly more private and less ostentatious Easter celebrated by Brooklyn and Nicola. The Beckhams' personalized gifts and the family's public display of togetherness contrasted with the absence of Brooklyn and Nicola. It reflects the ongoing family feud and the couple's apparent desire to maintain distance, a sentiment further emphasized by Brooklyn's recent expressions of not wanting to reconcile with his parents. This Easter, the Beckhams' celebration underscored family unity, while Brooklyn and Nicola chose a different path, highlighting the existing tensions





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