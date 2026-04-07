Nicola Peltz Shares Wholesome Easter with Brooklyn, Appears to Take a Swipe at Beckhams' Celebrations

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Easter celebrations were a stark contrast to the Beckhams' lavish family gathering, fueling rumors of a family feud.

Nicola Peltz offered a peek into her Easter celebration with husband Brooklyn, seemingly responding to the Beckhams' holiday festivities. The heiress shared a series of Instagram snaps showcasing their Easter Sunday, which included Brooklyn baking sourdough bread and enjoying the sun shirtless in their garden, surrounded by friends. Nicola, in a white and red polka dot dress, posed with Brooklyn for a photograph, highlighting the couple's personal approach to the holiday.

This Instagram post followed a previous one where Nicola presented her Easter basket, appearing to contrast with the Beckhams' elaborate, personalized Easter hampers, leading to speculation of a subtle jab. Victoria Beckham had earlier showcased the family's Easter celebrations, sharing photos of personalized hampers filled with treats and gifts for each family member, including husband David, children Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, as well as their respective partners. However, notably absent from the Beckham's celebrations was Brooklyn and Nicola, escalating the ongoing family feud.\The Beckham family spent Easter in Miami, commemorating the opening of Inter Miami's new $750 million Nu Stadium. Victoria's Instagram stories documented the family's festivities, revealing personalized Easter gifts, including Cadbury's Mini Eggs with each person's name, presented in canvas shopping bags. Victoria posted pictures of herself in a stripy dressing gown and bunny ears, alongside snaps of David, Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and their partners enjoying the occasion. Cruz and Romeo also shared pictures of themselves at the family's £60 million mansion, and at the stadium, showing their support for their father's achievements. This familial gathering further highlighted Brooklyn and Nicola's absence, intensifying the reported rift. Nicola's post of her and Brooklyn's Easter basket, which looked notably simpler in comparison to the meticulously prepared hampers Victoria showcased, fueled rumors of a continued feud between Nicola and the Beckhams. Brooklyn, on the other hand, was photographed pacing outside a hotel, looking tense during a phone call, implying he and Nicola's separation from the family was very deliberate and not a matter of circumstance.\The distinct celebrations of the two families – the Beckhams in Miami and Brooklyn and Nicola in West Hollywood – painted a clear picture of their strained relationship. While the Beckhams focused on the grand opening and a traditional family gathering, Brooklyn and Nicola kept their festivities simple and private. Despite the lack of reconciliation, Victoria and David, through their social media, presented a united front. Victoria shared a loving tribute to David and the entire family posed together at the stadium. It highlighted the family's unity amidst the drama, while Brooklyn and Nicola created their own version of the day. The absence of the couple at the Beckham's celebrations made a significant statement, and Nicola's contrasting Easter basket post offered a discreet response to the opulent family gatherings, signaling the continued distance between them and the rest of the Beckhams





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