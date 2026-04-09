Nicola Peltz Sparks Concern with Gym Selfie Amid Weight Loss for Ballerina Role

Actress Nicola Peltz, preparing for a ballerina role, has raised concerns about her weight loss after posting a gym selfie, prompting fans to express worry over her health and figure.

Nicola Peltz , wife of Brooklyn Beckham , has sparked renewed concern over her weight loss after sharing gym selfies on Instagram. The actress, currently preparing for a ballerina role in the upcoming film Prima, posted pictures of herself in a sports bra, prompting fans to express their worries about her shrinking figure. The images, captioned phone picccies, show Nicola lying on a towel during her workout, highlighting her noticeably slender frame.

This latest display of her physique has reignited discussions and anxieties among her followers, many of whom have voiced their concerns in the comments section of her posts. Fan concern has been growing since Nicola began intensive ballerina training, which led to significant weight loss. She previously disclosed she had dropped to under 100 pounds (45kg) as part of her preparation. The actress's dedication to her role in Prima has involved a strict diet and training regimen. Comments flooded her posts, with fans sharing their fears and urging her to prioritize her health. One user wrote, I know you're preparing for a ballerina role, and we shouldn't be talking about other people's bodies, but I'm a bit concerned, just making sure you're healthy and well, we want to see more of Nicola for a very long time!. Another expressed their concern with You really are beautiful but too skinny !! It’s unhealthy !! The transformation led to speculation about whether the weight loss was a result of weight loss jabs or stemming from her relationship with Brooklyn's family, but sources claim she achieved her weight loss on her own terms, denying the use of any injections such as Ozempic. Years before the role, Nicola shared her daily diet, revealing her sweet tooth and preferences, she orders a chai tea latte with oat milk from Starbucks. She often skips breakfast but sometimes enjoys a blueberry muffin. For lunch, she often has pancakes or waffles. In a 2022 interview, she said I feel like the way I am describing my diet is that I actually sound like a 10-year-old!. She said she can never say no to dessert. When favouring a healthy lunch, Nicola and Brooklyn enjoy an arugula salad with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, candied nuts, and parmesan cheese. She finds herself most hungry before dinner and late at night, enjoying snacks like fresh bread with butter and balsamic or Special K cereal with strawberries. For dinner, Nicola admits she doesn't cook much, with Brooklyn often preparing her favorite meal, angel hair pasta with pink sauce. She said Brooklyn always does the cooking, I am a terrible cook. The only thing that I can do is make that salad and I feel very happy about that, really confident but that is the only thing that I can contribute. Other than that, I eat everything., revealing her food preferences and lifestyle. The ongoing dialogue surrounding her physical transformation continues as fans and onlookers watch her career journey and her commitment to her craft





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