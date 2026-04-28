Nicola Roberts Reveals Pregnancy Surgery and Doctor-Ordered Rest

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has shared she underwent surgery at 22 weeks pregnant to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and is now resting for the remainder of her term. She also shared updates on her pregnancy journey and recent baby shower.

Nicola Roberts , the celebrated singer from Girls Aloud , has publicly shared details about a recent surgery she underwent during her pregnancy. The 40-year-old expectant mother revealed she had a surgical procedure at 22 weeks to assist in maintaining her pregnancy, and is now under doctor's orders to rest for the remainder of her term.

She shared this information alongside a series of photos showcasing her growing baby bump, expressing her joy at reaching the 34-week milestone. Roberts acknowledged the challenges of the final weeks of pregnancy, balancing a desire for increased comfort with a bittersweet anticipation of life without her bump. The singer announced her pregnancy with fiancé Mitch Hahn on Christmas Day, revealing they were already five months along, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their child in the spring.

Their engagement, a year prior, took place during a romantic getaway to the south of France. The news of Roberts’ surgery and subsequent rest period comes after a heartwarming baby shower hosted by her Girls Aloud bandmate, Kimberley Walsh. The Bridgerton-themed event, held at The Lanesborough, was a lavish afternoon tea where guests, including presenter Laura Whitmore (also expecting her second child), celebrated the impending arrival.

Roberts was gifted a beautifully decorated babygrow, and guests participated in decorating their own during the celebration. The event highlighted the strong bond between the bandmates and the support system surrounding Roberts during this special time. Prior to the baby shower, Roberts provided fans with a ‘bump-date’ on social media, sharing mirror selfies and expressing her excitement as she entered the third trimester. She extended well wishes to all expectant mothers, particularly those experiencing their first pregnancy.

Roberts’ journey to motherhood hasn’t been without adjustments. Earlier this year, she was compelled to withdraw from her role in the West End musical *Hadestown*, where she played Persephone, due to a scheduled surgical operation. Despite this setback, she remains positive and focused on the health of her baby.

Her open communication with fans regarding her pregnancy, including the details of her surgery and the importance of rest, has resonated with many, offering a relatable and honest portrayal of the challenges and joys of expecting a child. The singer’s posts showcase a blend of vulnerability and excitement, as she navigates the final weeks of her pregnancy and prepares to welcome her first child with Mitch Hahn.

She has been enjoying relaxing activities such as watching *The Real Housewives* during her period of rest, and cherishes the feeling of having her baby close





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Nicola Roberts Pregnancy Surgery Girls Aloud Mitch Hahn Baby Celebrity News Rest Baby Shower Kimberley Walsh

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