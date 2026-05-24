Nicola Roberts Secretly Welcomes First Child With Fiancç Mitch Hahn

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has announced that she has secretly welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her fiancç Mitch Hahn a couple of weeks ago. The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her daughter and confirm the news alongside.ShareBritannica

Nicola Roberts has announced that she has secretly welcomed her first child, a baby girl , with her fian\ucxl fianc Mitch Hahn a couple of weeks ago.

The Girls Aloud star, 40, took to Instagram to confirm the news alongside a slew of sweet snaps as she lovingly cradled the tot. Nicola, who had to have surgery at 22 weeks to keep the baby in, was positively glowing, while another snap showed footballer Mitch, 37, leaving the hospital with their baby daughter. She captioned the post Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head.

She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving. Its heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours. Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations, with Jess Wright gushing, Congratulations darling, while Loose Women’s Katie Piper added So happy for you both.

Nicola Roberts announced on Sunday that she had secretly welcomed her first child, baby daughter, with fianc Mitch Hahn a couple of weeks ago. The Girls Aloud singer, 40, took to Instagram to confirm the joyful news alongside a slew of sweet snaps as she lovingly cradled the tot. Nicola became the last of her Girls Aloud bandmates to become a mum, while Sarah Harding tragically died childless in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer aged just 39.

While Cheryl Cole shares son Bear, nine, with the late Liam Payne, Kimberley Walsh and husband Justin Scott are parents to sons Bobby, 11, seven-year-old Cole and Nate, three. Nadine Coyle shares daughter Anaíya, 12, with long-term partner and former NFL player Jason Bell. Nicola previously confirmed she was having surgery in January, when she announced that the procedure meant she had to pull out of her final scheduled performances in a West End show.

She starred as the goddess Persephone in the hit West End musical Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre. The singer, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, said she had been ordered by doctors to rest for the final trimester as she revealed her previous surgery. Another snap showed footballer Mitch, 37, leaving the hospital with their baby daughter New mum Nicola was positively glowing She lovingly captioned the post Our beautiful baby girl is here.

We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations Read More Pregnant Nicola Roberts reveals she had surgery at 22 weeks to help keep baby in as she takes doctors’ advice to rest for her final trimester She penned I’ve been under instruction not to do much since I had the surgery at 22 weeks to help keep baby in. Hitting that 34 week mark was a big relief.

I now only have a few weeks left. Safe to say, this last bit is not the easiest is it?! In one breath, it will be nice to feel more comfortable again but I will also really miss my bump and having this tiny little thing in there. Nicola announced her pregnancy on Christmas Day and shared a gorgeous photo of her baby bump.

Nicola penned Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant. We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring x Nicola and the former footballer, 37, became engaged one year ago during a romantic trip to the south of France.

Her celeb pals flooded her comments, with Rochelle Humes leading the stars writing congratulatory messages. Nicola and the former footballer became engaged one year ago during a romantic trip to the south of France Nicola previously confirmed she was having surgery in January, when she announced that the procedure meant she had to pull out of her final scheduled performances in a West End show The singer, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, said she had been ordered by doctors to rest for the final trimester as she revealed her previous surgery The best news ever. congratulations gang. amazing babe.

Congratulations. Jessie Ware added. Laura Whitmore congratulated Congrats to you both. The best news x.

Last summer, Nicola showed off her huge diamond ring on stage at Brighton Pride after Mitch popped the question. According to reports he got down on one knee during a romantic holiday in the south of France in July 2024. A source told The Sun. Nicola flashed the sparkler while performing on stage alongside her bandmates.

Mitch, who is an accountant and semi-professional footballer, was first pictured with Nicola at Elton John’s concert in June 202





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