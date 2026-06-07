Nicola Sturgeon Could Be Allowed to Keep Gifts Bought with SNP Funds

The former first minister is under growing pressure to hand over any items purchased with SNP funds after her estranged husband Peter Murrell admitted embezzling almost £400,000 from the party during his time as chief executive. According to The Times, legal experts say hundreds of items removed from Murrell's indictment as part of a plea deal cannot now be seized under proceeds of crime action. The goods, said to be worth almost £60,000, include household appliances, luxury cookware and items believed to have been bought as gifts for Mrs Sturgeon. Among the more than 700 purchases struck from the indictment were a robot vacuum cleaner, Smeg kitchen appliances, Le Creuset cookware, Robert Welch cutlery and several expensive floor lamps. Cosmetics, a Dyson hairdryer, GHD stylers and glassware were also removed from the charge sheet following negotiations between prosecutors and Murrell's legal team.

Nicola Sturgeon could be allowed to keep gifts bought with money stolen from the SNP by her estranged husband Peter Murrell unless the party takes legal action to recover them, according to a report.

The former first minister is under growing pressure to hand over any items purchased with SNP funds after Murrell admitted embezzling almost £400,000 from the party during his time as chief executive. According to The Times, legal experts say hundreds of items removed from Murrell's indictment as part of a plea deal cannot now be seized under proceeds of crime action.

The goods, said to be worth almost £60,000, include household appliances, luxury cookware and items believed to have been bought as gifts for Mrs Sturgeon. Among the more than 700 purchases struck from the indictment were a robot vacuum cleaner, Smeg kitchen appliances, Le Creuset cookware, Robert Welch cutlery and several expensive floor lamps. Cosmetics, a Dyson hairdryer, GHD stylers and glassware were also removed from the charge sheet following negotiations between prosecutors and Murrell's legal team.

Although Murrell has admitted embezzling £400,000 from SNP funds, legal specialists told The Times that many of the items may not be recoverable unless the SNP pursues separate civil action. Nicola Sturgeon could be allowed to keep gifts bought with money stolen from the SNP by her estranged husband Peter Murrell (pictured) unless the party takes legal action to recover them, according to a report.

The SNP has already confirmed it will begin court action in an attempt to recover money stolen from the party. Aamer Anwar, representing Mrs Sturgeon, said she was 'an innocent third party' under Scots law and stressed that none of the items in question had been ordered by her. He added that she had been cleared of any wrongdoing following a two-year investigation.

It comes after Ms Sturgeon was interviewed by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg last weekend after Murrell admitted stealing more than £400,000 from the party between August 2010 and October 2022. A court heard how he spent the cash, which had been gathered from SNP donors and members, on luxury items including a motorhome, coffee machines and a robotic lawnmower.

Mr Yousaf said Sturgeon, who has not been charged with any offence and has always claimed she had no knowledge of Murrell's actions - looked like 'quite a broken woman' as she described the 'trauma' she has been through. In an interview with the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Sturgeon said her ex-husband has never explained to her why he took party funds and said she feels like she is 'serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit'.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Mr Yousaf described his reaction to the police raids at SNP offices in 2023, shortly after he had succeeded Ms Sturgeon as party leader, as 'utterly gobsmacked' and 'livid'. He added: 'I think it was day one, maybe day two , I get a call at just before eight in the morning I think it was, to say SNP HQ has been raided by the police and, of course, you can imagine my reaction.

'By the way, we hear also that Peter and Nicola's house has also been raided. And, of course, the team cooperates fully and lets the police in, but we're not allowed in while the police are doing their search.

' Asked whether he believed Ms Sturgeon's version of events that she was unaware of her then-husband's actions, Mr Yousaf described her as 'a person of great integrity'. He said: 'Look, I have a bias. I know Nicola, spent a lot of time with Nicola over the years, was appointed to various government roles by Nicola.

'I believe Nicola because I know the person and I believe her to be a person of great integrity. 'In that Laura Kuenssberg interview, I thought I saw quite a broken woman. I thought I saw somebody who was really suffering as a result of what's happened in a huge betrayal.

'I certainly am in that percentage that believe her, but I can understand people's scepticism. I mean, I'm not surprised by it.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Funds Embezzlement Legal Action Recover Money Court Action Investigation Laura Kuenssberg BBC Newsnight Russell Findlay Aamer Anwar Scots Law Integrity Scepticism Trauma Broken Woman Huge Betrayal

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