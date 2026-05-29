Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is at the center of a scandal surrounding her ex-husband's embezzlement of £400,000 from SNP funds.

Nicola Sturgeon , the former First Minister of Scotland, has been embroiled in a scandal surrounding her ex-husband Peter Murrell 's embezzlement of £400,000 from SNP funds.

Despite promising Police Scotland her full co-operation with the investigation, Sturgeon has refused to answer any questions, citing her lawyer's advice and repeatedly stating 'No Comment'. The investigation into Murrell's crimes, which took place while the couple were still married and living together, has raised questions about Sturgeon's knowledge and involvement. As the party's chief executive, Murrell was responsible for managing the SNP's finances, and it has been alleged that he used his position to embezzle funds for personal gain.

The scandal has damaged the reputation of the SNP and has led to calls for Sturgeon to take responsibility for her role in the party's finances. Despite her denials, many have expressed skepticism about Sturgeon's claims of ignorance, particularly given her position as First Minister and party leader. Sturgeon's future plans, including a potential career on the celebrity circuit, have been called into question, with some suggesting that she may be better suited to a reality TV show.

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether Sturgeon will face any consequences for her role in the scandal





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Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Embezzlement Scandal

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