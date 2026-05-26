Nicola Sturgeon Faces Tough Questions After Husband Admits Plundering Political Funds

Nicola Sturgeon is facing tough questions after her husband, Peter Murrell, admitted plundering political funds from the Scottish National Party. Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000 over 12 years, and the former first minister expressed anger, hurt, and distress at his actions.

Nicola Sturgeon was last night facing tough questions after her husband admitted plundering political funds. Peter Murrell , the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party , pleaded guilty to embezzling £400,000 from the party over 12 years.

Despite a stream of luxury goods passing through their home, Ms Sturgeon claimed she was 'misled' by her husband. Critics, however, accused her of not spotting the tell-tale signs of his wrongdoing. Murrell spent thousands on items like cars, a motorhome, coffee machines, Montblanc pens, and watches. He also admitted to buying a Volkswagen Golf and a Jaguar I-Pace using party money.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested and questioned by police in 2023 but never charged. She issued a statement via Instagram, expressing anger, hurt, and distress at her husband's actions. Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay accused Ms Sturgeon of being gullible and not noticing her husband's criminal activities. Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie called the fraud a 'large-scale' one that Ms Sturgeon benefited from.

After a faltering performance at a press conference, Ms Sturgeon later issued a second statement denying any knowledge of Murrell's purchases





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Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell Embezzlement Scottish National Party Luxury Goods Coffee Machines Montblanc Pens Watches Volkswagen Golf Jaguar I-Pace Embezzlement Scottish Conservative Scottish Labour Police Investigation Press Conference Statement Via Lawyers

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