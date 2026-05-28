Nicola Sturgeon on Miscarriage, Regret, and Choosing Not to Have Children

In a candid interview, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shares her emotional response to a 2010 miscarriage and explains why she does not regret not having children, urging women to resist societal pressure.

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has openly discussed her personal experience with miscarriage and her perspective on not having children, emphasizing that she does not harbor deep regret over her childlessness.

The 55-year-old politician, who led Scotland from 2014 to 2023, suffered a miscarriage in 2010. During a special unaired episode of ITV's The Assembly set to air this Sunday, Sturgeon responded to a young woman's question about balancing career aspirations with potential motherhood. She advised against succumbing to societal pressure, stating that choosing not to have children is perfectly valid and that a fulfilling life without children is entirely possible.

She reflected on how her own miscarriage affected her emotionally but affirmed that she has built a happy and meaningful life regardless. Sturgeon's emotional response to discussing the miscarriage was also highlighted in the broadcast episode of The Assembly earlier this year, where she broke down in tears while recounting the loss. She described the interview as cathartic, noting the relief of speaking without the usual political filters that anticipate hostile media coverage.

The experience left her feeling exhausted yet emotionally liberated, calling it a rollercoaster of laughter and tears. She contrasted this raw, vulnerable exchange with the more guarded, serious demeanor she maintained throughout her political career, praising the interview's authenticity and lack of spin. The Assembly is available on ITV1 and ITVX





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Nicola Sturgeon Miscarriage Childlessness The Assembly Emotional Interview Career Vs Family Vulnerability ITV

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