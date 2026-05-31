Nicola Sturgeon refuses to apologise for ex-husband's £400,000 embezzlement

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to apologise for the £400,000 embezzlement committed by her ex-husband, Peter Murrell, while he was the SNP's chief executive. Sturgeon, Scotland's former first minister, held back tears as she said she was not responsible for Murrell's actions.

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to apologise for the £400,000 embezzlement committed by her ex-husband, Peter Murrell , while he was the SNP 's chief executive. Sturgeon, Scotland 's former first minister, held back tears as she said she was not responsible for Murrell's actions.

The SNP has faced calls for an independent inquiry into its finances, and the party is set to face two by-election contests in June. Murrell pleaded guilty to embezzling the sum from the SNP between 2010 and 2022, and is set to be sentenced in June. The money was spent on items including a motorhome, cars, kitchen gadgets, expensive watches and pens, as well as more mundane purchases such as hand cream and toilet seats.

Sturgeon has taken a property in London as she tries to start a new career in the literary world and hopes to avoid 'the heat' over Murrell's crimes. The move comes amid prosecutors' attempts to claw back some of Murrell's stolen funds, which could see the couple's family home sold off.

Sources close to Sturgeon said she has taken a property in London as she tries to start a new career in the literary world and hopes to avoid 'the heat' over Murrell's crimes. One source said: 'Nicola has found a place to stay in London, she's renting it. It shouldn't be any surprise as she said before that she wanted to get away and try living somewhere else.

Let's face it - who wouldn't want to escape with all this going on?

' A second source confirmed Sturgeon's departure, adding: 'She's down there a lot for work things so it just made sense. ' Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: 'It's typical of Nicola Sturgeon to run away from awkward questions. If she is fleeing Scotland to avoid giving an account of her part in this scandal, it will simply reinforce the view that she always puts her own interests above any other considerations. ',





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