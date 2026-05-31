Nicola Sturgeon Rejects Apology for Ex‑Husband's Fraud Conviction Amid Upcoming SNP By‑Elections

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was found guilty of theft, spending party funds on luxury and everyday items. Nicola Sturgeon publicly declared she will not apologise for his crimes, stressing personal accountability and highlighting the challenges women face when men in their lives are convicted.

A former senior figure in the Scottish National Party has been convicted of theft and fraud, prompting a public statement from former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that has attracted considerable media attention.

The defendant, a 61‑year‑old man, misappropriated thousands of pounds belonging to the party and used the money to purchase a range of items, from high‑end consumer goods such as a motorhome, several cars, luxury watches and designer pens, to everyday household supplies including hand cream, toilet seats and kitchen gadgets. The court will pass a formal sentence in June, a month that also sees the SNP contest two high‑profile by‑elections - one in Aberdeen South and another in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.

In a candid interview with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC programme "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg", Sturgeon addressed the case and the wider issue of how women are often held accountable for the misconduct of men close to them. She emphasized that she will not apologise for crimes she did not commit, stating, "For my own sake, but for the sake of people out there, a lot of women who end up finding themselves blamed for the actions of the men in their lives, I'm not going to contribute to that kind of sense that I am responsible for somebody else's crimes.

" Sturgeon continued, "I will take responsibility for the things I do, the decisions I make. I'm sitting here with you right now, answering questions because I believe strongly in that accountability. But I am not responsible for the crimes that my former husband committed and I'm not going to apologise for somebody else's crimes.

" She also reiterated earlier comments in which she said that police investigations had completely cleared her of any wrongdoing and that she had been misled by her former husband, who served as the SNP chief executive from 2001 until his resignation in 2023. "By definition, that included me as the party leader. He misled. He deceived.

He is serving and will be serving a sentence for a crime he committed. I'm out here feeling as if I'm serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit," Sturgeon explained. The interview highlighted the personal toll of political scandal and underscored the broader debate about gendered expectations of responsibility within public life.

The upcoming sentencing in June will close this particular chapter, but the political ramifications for the SNP and the ongoing by‑elections are likely to keep the story in the public eye for weeks to come





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