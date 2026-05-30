Nicola Sturgeon Risks Losing Home Over Husband's £400,000 SNP Embezzlement

A legal expert confirms that Nicola Sturgeon's shared home could be sold under proceeds of crime legislation to recoup funds embezzled by her estranged husband, Peter Murrell, from the SNP, while she retains her share of the property's value.

The former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon , faces the potential loss of her shared residence in Uddingston, Glasgow, as a direct consequence of the massive embezzlement committed by her estranged husband, Peter Murrell .

Murrell, who served as the Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for two decades, pleaded guilty to embezzling a staggering £400,310.65 from the party over a twelve-year period. Under proceeds of crime legislation, a legal expert has confirmed that the stake in the suburban home owned by Murrell could be seized and sold to help repay the misappropriated funds.

The property, purchased jointly by the couple in 2005 for £228,000, has likely appreciated in value, with recent sales on the same street indicating a worth of around £330,000. Given the substantial salaries both individuals earned, it is anticipated that the mortgage has been fully paid off. Following the conclusion of the police investigation into Sturgeon herself, wherein she was cleared of any wrongdoing, she is legally entitled to retain her half of the property's sale proceeds.

However, Murrell's share would be subject to confiscation to partially reimburse the SNP for the enormous financial loss he caused. This potential asset seizure is part of a broader effort to recover the embezzled funds, which also includes targeting other purchases made with party money, though their recovered value may not match the original purchase price. The situation is further complicated by Murrell's prior financial dealings with the party.

In June 2021, he provided the SNP with a loan of £107,620, of which approximately £60,000 remains outstanding. It is now expected that this loan, which was not declared to the Electoral Commission as required by law, will also be written off and its value absorbed into the overall repayment to the party.

This non-disclosure is particularly egregious given that just six months after granting the loan, party funds were used to purchase a £124,550 motorhome, which was then stored at his mother's property. The court's imposition of a confiscation order after Murrell's guilty plea in May 2024 formalized the state's power to recover assets acquired through his criminal activity.

Weeks after Sturgeon resigned as First Minister in March 2023, detectives executed a search warrant at the Uddingston property, and prosecutors subsequently secured a legal prohibition preventing its sale, signaling the seriousness of theasset recovery process. Legal scholars indicate that the forced sale of the property represents the most straightforward mechanism to address the financial shortfall created by Murrell's crimes.

Yvonne Evans, a senior law lecturer at Dundee University, explained to The Times that if the house is under shared ownership, Sturgeon would be permitted to keep her portion of the proceeds, while Murrell's equity would be diverted to repay the SNP under the terms of the confiscation order. This legal framework aims to prevent the criminal from profiting from their actions while protecting the rights of innocent co-owners. Notably, the Uddingston property is not Sturgeon's sole residence.

Reports have surfaced that in the preceding year, the former SNP leader has been living in various flats located in both Edinburgh and London, suggesting a degree of separation from the property that may become a seized asset. The political and financial fallout from the scandal continues to reverberate.

There is speculation that former SNP donors might initiate civil litigation to recover their contributions, especially after Scotland's current First Minister, John Swinney, stated publicly that the party would not be issuing any refunds. However, Evans suggests such a legal challenge would likely fail if the embezzled funds are successfully returned to the SNP through the criminal proceeds route.

Her reasoning is that if the party is ultimately made whole through the confiscation process, the donors cannot demonstrate a net financial loss, as their money would have been restored to the party's coffers. She expressed confidence that 'the SNP will be reimbursed the full £400,000 by Murrell' through these mechanisms.

Swinney has publicly condemned the lengths to which Murrell went to disguise his prolonged criminal activity, fueling demands for a full and independent inquiry into how such a large-scale fraud could occur within the party's financial management structures. The prospect of an official investigation faces significant political hurdles. Within the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood), it is considered unlikely that the SNP would support a vote for an independent inquiry, particularly as parties like the Scottish Greens are opposed to the move.

Consequently, there is a push from some Westminster MPs for the Scottish Affairs Committee at the UK Parliament to launch its own probe. The committee, which has a membership of eleven with eight seats held by opposition parties, could potentially authorize an investigation if Holyrood declines to act.

Opponents of the SNP have also been keen to highlight the considerable public cost of the entire affair, noting that the police investigation alone consumed more than £2 million of taxpayer money, adding another layer of public scrutiny to the scandal





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