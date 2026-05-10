Nicole Kidman and Daughter's Met Gala Display of Solidarity Sparks Family Rifts

The Met Gala scene was hurtful for Keith Urban, as his daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret publicly displayed their support for their mother Nicole Kidman, fueling speculation about the growing family rift.

All eyes were on Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose at the 2026 Met Gala , as the 17-year-old made her debut and the pair flaunted a united front amid the fallout from Kidman's split from Keith Urban .

But for all the couture and flashing cameras, insiders say the display of solidarity told only half the story - the gala was less about glamour and more a pointed signal to the country star.

'They're icing him out,' a close friend of Urban told the Daily Mail. He feels disrespected and cast aside by his own daughters. Indeed, Sunday Rose recently unfollowed her dad on Instagram, and with sister Faith Margaret, 15, drifting away too, the family rift is growing. I know that the Met Gala scene was very hurtful, continued the insider.

It was a public statement for Sunday. She's definitely on her mom's side. This public appearance is 100% a message of who she's chosen





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Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Sunday Rose Met Gala Family Rifts Icing Out

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