Nicole Kidman and Daughter Sunday Rose Display Unity at Met Gala Amid Family Tensions

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose made a united appearance at the 2026 Met Gala following her split from Keith Urban, amid reports of family tensions and the daughters' distance from their father and his new girlfriend.

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose , 17, made a striking appearance together at the 2026 Met Gala , drawing attention amidst ongoing speculation about family dynamics following Kidman’s separation from Keith Urban .

Kidman, 58, served as a co-chair for the event, dazzling in a red sequined Chanel ensemble, while Sunday Rose showcased a complementary strapless pink Dior gown. The pair walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, exchanging affectionate looks and posing for photographers, presenting a united front.

This public display of solidarity arrives shortly after reports surfaced indicating Sunday Rose unfollowed her father, Keith Urban, on Instagram, and that both she and her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 15, have become increasingly distant from him. Recent claims suggest the girls are reportedly hesitant to meet Urban’s rumored new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, following the unexpected announcement of Kidman and Urban’s split late last year, ending their 19-year marriage.

The Met Gala marked Sunday Rose’s debut on fashion’s most prestigious red carpet, where she embraced the 'Fashion Is Art' theme with her Dior creation by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless pink gown, adorned with floral details, was completed with statement earrings and delicate feathery heels.

Despite her young age, Sunday Rose is rapidly establishing herself within the fashion industry, having already walked for renowned brands like Calvin Klein and Miu Miu, attended fashion shows for Chanel and Balenciaga alongside her mother, and featured in campaigns for Dior. She is also gaining recognition through magazine covers and editorial spreads, building a profile independent of her family’s fame.

The event itself celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, 'Costume Art,' which explores the intricate relationship between fashion and the human form through an artistic perspective. The gala was co-chaired by Kidman, Beyoncé, and Venus Williams, with a diverse host committee including prominent figures from the fashion and entertainment worlds.

The public appearance follows a period of adjustment for the family after Kidman and Urban announced their separation in September, ending a relationship widely considered one of Hollywood’s most enduring. While the legal details of the divorce have been settled discreetly, sources indicate the emotional repercussions continue to unfold.

Urban is reportedly involved with 26-year-old Karley Scott Collins, a rising star in the country music scene, a development that is believed to have exacerbated the family rift and strengthened the daughters’ allegiance to Kidman. Reports suggest Sunday and Faith are actively 'refusing to meet Urban's new girlfriend' as a demonstration of support for their mother. A family friend revealed the girls are prioritizing their mother’s well-being during this transitional period, seeking to protect their emotional space.

Meanwhile, Urban is reportedly navigating the challenges of balancing his personal life with the needs of his daughters. The Met Gala appearance, therefore, served as a powerful visual statement of the bond between Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose, amidst a complex and evolving family situation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole Kidman Sunday Rose Keith Urban Met Gala Family Divorce Fashion Dior Chanel Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 Met Gala: Stars Arrive in NYC as Venus Williams, Beyoncé, and Nicole Kidman Co-Chair the Fashion ExtravaganzaThe 2026 Met Gala, themed Costume Art with a dress code of Fashion is Art, is set to take place on May 4 in New York City. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Venus Williams have arrived early, with Williams co-chairing alongside Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman. The event will explore the relationship between clothing and the body, featuring historical and contemporary garments. Anna Wintour remains a key figure, while Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are lead sponsors.

Read more »

Easy one-pot chicken recipe that tastes just like a Sunday roast dinnerThis chicken and rice recipe delivers all the flavour of a weekend roast dinner in just one pan – perfect for an easy weekend dinner

Read more »

Keith Urban Faces Social Isolation as Family and Friends Seem to 'Take Sides' in Divorce from Nicole KidmanReports indicate that Keith Urban is experiencing a growing distance from Nicole Kidman’s family and social circle following their separation, with several individuals unfollowing him on social media. This suggests a leaning towards Kidman within her extended family and among Hollywood friends.

Read more »

Stars Shine at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating 'Costume Art'The 2026 Met Gala took place in New York City, with Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Graham leading the arrivals. The event, themed 'Costume Art,' explores the relationship between fashion and the human body, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Read more »

Nicole Kidman Brought ‘Moulin Rouge’-Worthy Chanel (And Her Daughter) To The 2026 Met GalaThe 2026 Met Gala co-chair, Nicole Kidman, arrived in a custom Chanel look by Mathieu Blazy fit for a showgirl alongside daughter Sunday Rose. Take a closer look at Nicole Kidman's Met Gala 2026 look.

Read more »

Nicole Kidman and daughter show united front at Met Gala after Keith Urban ‘snub’Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose show united front as they step out at Met Gala amid Keith Urban divorce.

Read more »