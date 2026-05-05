Nicole Kidman and Daughter Sunday Rose Face Online Criticism After Met Gala Outfits

Nicole Kidman and her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose sparked debate after their Met Gala appearance, with opinions divided on their flamboyant outfits. While some praised their bold choices, others criticized the looks, leading to a flurry of online commentary. The event followed Sunday's runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, and has highlighted differing views within the family regarding her public profile.

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose , 17, generated considerable online discussion following their appearance at the Met Gala . Both women wore striking gowns – Kidman in a ruby red Chanel creation adorned with feathers, and Sunday in a pink and lavender Dior dress featuring a strapless bodice and flowing skirt.

The event’s theme was Costume Art, with a dress code of Fashion Is Art, and while some praised their bold choices, others were critical. Online comments ranged from comparisons to Angry Birds and saloon girls to accusations that Kidman was wearing a wig and that Sunday’s dress resembled maternity wear. Some felt the outfits lacked cohesion as a mother-daughter pairing.

Despite the negative feedback, many fans defended the duo, describing their looks as breathtaking and celebrating the moment as a beautiful display of a mother-daughter bond. Supporters lauded both Kidman’s and Sunday’s appearances, with some noting Kidman looked particularly radiant. This appearance followed Sunday’s recent runway debut at the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, which was well-received by Vogue, suggesting a promising future in the fashion world.

Sunday has previously credited her mother with fostering her interest in the entertainment industry, describing Kidman as a creative inspiration and a key influence in her life. The situation has reportedly caused some tension within the family, with sources suggesting that Sunday’s father, Keith Urban, is hesitant about her rapid entry into the spotlight. He allegedly prefers she wait until she is older before pursuing a career in the public eye, while Sunday is eager to attend red carpet events.

This has reportedly placed Kidman in a difficult position, balancing her daughter’s ambitions with her husband’s protective instincts. Sunday, born in 2008, is the elder of Kidman and Urban’s two daughters, with sister Faith arriving in 2010. The contrasting opinions highlight the challenges of navigating fame and family dynamics in the entertainment industry





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