Nicole Kidman and Daughter Sunday Rose Shine at Met Gala Amid Family Turmoil

Nicole Kidman stunned at the Met Gala in a red Chanel outfit and a 660,000 dollar ring, accompanied by her daughter Sunday Rose amidst reports of family tension with Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman made a monumental statement at the recent Met Gala in New York, an event renowned for pushing the boundaries of fashion and art.

Alongside her seventeen-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, the Oscar-winning actress commanded the red carpet, radiating elegance and strength. Nicole served as a co-chair for the prestigious evening, appearing in a breathtaking red sequined Chanel ensemble that captured the essence of high-fashion glamour.

Sunday Rose, making her debut on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, complemented her mother's bold energy in a strapless pink Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, featuring intricate floral details that aligned perfectly with the theme of the night, 'Fashion Is Art'. The duo walked hand-in-hand, presenting a united front that spoke volumes to the gathered crowd and the flashing cameras of the global press, signaling a strong bond between mother and daughter during a challenging period.

While the clothing was undoubtedly impressive, the true centerpiece of Nicole's attire was a piece of jewelry that left fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders in absolute awe. The Chanel Joaillerie Cruise ring, a masterful blend of luxury and artistry, has recently been revealed to carry a staggering price tag of 660,000 dollars. This exquisite gemmed cocktail ring is designed as a modern interpretation of the classic signet ring, a style that gained immense popularity during the 1920s.

Drawing deep inspiration from the personal jewelry once worn by the legendary Gabrielle Chanel, the piece incorporates a sophisticated mix of precious and semi-precious stones. This accessory did not just add a flash of sparkle to Nicole's look; it served as a symbol of the enduring legacy of the House of Chanel and the intersection of high fashion and fine art.

Such a lavish expenditure on a single piece of jewelry underscores the extreme levels of luxury associated with the Met Gala, where clothing and accessories are often treated as museum-grade installations rather than mere garments. Beyond the glittering surface of the red carpet, the appearance of Nicole and Sunday Rose carried significant emotional weight. The mother and daughter were observed sharing affectionate glances, a poignant display given the renewed speculation regarding family tensions.

This public appearance follows the shocking announcement last September that Nicole and country music star Keith Urban had ended their nineteen-year marriage, a union previously regarded as one of the most stable and envied in Hollywood. Reports suggest that the emotional fallout from the separation is still unfolding behind the scenes. Specifically, there are claims that Sunday Rose and her younger sister, Faith Margaret, have grown distant from their father.

This rift is allegedly tied to Keith's new relationship with Karley Scott Collins, a twenty-six-year-old rising country singer. According to industry sources, the daughters have been reluctant to meet Collins, viewing their alignment with Nicole as a gesture of loyalty during a turbulent transition in their family life, leading to a deepened divide within the kinship. The 2026 Met Gala was a star-studded affair, co-chaired by icons such as Beyoncé and Venus Williams.

The host committee featured a diverse array of global talent, including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, and Lena Dunham. This year's event marked the opening of the Costume Institute's latest exhibition, 'Costume Art', which sought to explore the complex and evolving relationship between fashion and the human body through a strictly artistic lens. By positioning fashion as a legitimate form of art, the exhibition provided the perfect backdrop for Nicole Kidman's daring choices.

Despite the underlying family drama and the complexities of her divorce, Nicole utilized the platform to celebrate her daughter's debut and showcase the peak of couture design. The evening proved that while personal lives may be fraught with conflict, the red carpet remains a place of transformation, where jewelry and gowns can create a facade of perfection and power





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