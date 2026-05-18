Nicole Kidman and Debora-Lee Furness support each other through marriage breakdowns

Nicole Kidman and Deborra-Lee Furness, former co-stars and close friends, are leaning on each other and providing support in the aftermath of their marriage breakdowns.

Nicole Kidman and Deborra-Lee Furness , long-time friends, seek support through recent divorces Nicole Kidman 's marriage to Keith Urban started to crumble, and she leaned on her 'ride-or-die' friendships Deborra-Lee Furness , who has been a shoulder for her through many times in the past three years.

They formed their own first wives club and bonded over their recent heartbreak, with both sharing divorces from their ex-husbands. When Deborra-Lee Furness confirmed her split from Hugh Jackman in 2023, Nicole Kidman was there for her, and two years later, when Nicole's own marriage ended, she was for her as well.

They are now bringing comfort to each other through their divorces, with Nicole Kidman showing her loyalty to Deborra-Lee Furness, distancing herself from Hugh Jackman and Keith Urban, and trying to keep Deborra-Lee Furness strong and on her feet. Nicole Kidman's post-divorce confidence rub-off might help Deborra-Lee Furness, with the Babygirl star supporting her every step of the way





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Nicole Kidman Deborra-Lee Furness Marriage Breakdowns Support Network Friendship Loyalty Support

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