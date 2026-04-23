Nicole Kidman Hospitalized After Filming While Sick with the Flu

Nicole Kidman was taken to the hospital for an IV after powering through a demanding filming schedule for her new Apple TV+ series, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' while battling a severe case of the flu. Co-star Nick Offerman praised her dedication and professionalism.

Nicole Kidman demonstrated incredible dedication to her new Apple TV+ series, ' Margo's Got Money Troubles ,' by continuing to film despite suffering from a severe case of the flu.

Co-star Nick Offerman recounted the astonishing events during a recent interview with People, detailing how Kidman powered through a demanding scene involving a wrestling ring and hundreds of extras. The scene, a reunion between Kidman’s character, Lace, a former professional wrestler turned lawyer, and Offerman’s character, Jinx, required significant preparation and a large set piece.

When news arrived that Kidman was ill, the cast and crew feared the day’s shooting would be cancelled, as the elaborate setup was only available for a single day. However, Kidman arrived on set around 11:00 a.m., visibly unwell and looking pale and shaken. Despite her condition, she insisted on completing all necessary shots for her character, a display of commitment that Offerman described as 'total superhero style.

' Offerman was deeply impressed by Kidman’s professionalism and generosity, stating that her actions exemplified what it takes to reach her level of success. He explained that she prioritized the show’s needs, ensuring no footage was lost, even at the expense of her own health. Immediately after wrapping for the day, Kidman was taken to the hospital for an IV.

The series, created by David E. Kelley of 'Big Little Lies' fame, follows a young mother who turns to OnlyFans for financial assistance, exploring the complexities of internet fame and its potential costs.

'Margo's Got Money Troubles' premiered on April 15th, with episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on May 20th. The show also features Michelle Pfeiffer in a prominent role. Beyond 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' Kidman has been busy with other projects, including the Amazon Prime Video thriller 'Scarpetta,' where she portrays forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta.

Additionally, excitement is building among fans for 'Practical Magic 2,' the sequel to the beloved 1998 film. Kidman and Sandra Bullock are reprising their roles as Gillian and Sally, and the trailer recently released has generated considerable buzz. The film, set to release in September 2026, follows the sisters as they navigate life, love, and the challenges of their magical abilities. The cast also includes Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

Kidman’s unwavering dedication to her craft, as demonstrated on the set of 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' continues to solidify her reputation as a highly respected and committed actress





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