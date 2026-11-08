Nicole Kidman Leads Star-Studded 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Nicole Kidman headlines the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala honoring Denis Villeneuve and Vija Celmins. The evening raised funds for museum film initiatives with support from Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

Nicole Kidman commanded attention as the central figure of the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held on Saturday night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The fifty-nine-year-old Academy Award winner graced the red carpet in a sophisticated Chanel ensemble that featured a fitted long-sleeve bodice and a frilly white tulle skirt. Her blonde hair was styled in a high ponytail to highlight her facial features, complemented by black sandal heels and rosy-toned makeup. The event served as a major annual gathering for prominent figures across the art, film, fashion, and entertainment sectors to celebrate cultural achievements and support the institution.

2026 LACMA Gala Honorees and Objectives

The fifteenth annual gala specifically celebrated the artistic legacy of artist Vija Celmins and recognized acclaimed film director Denis Villeneuve for his work on the Dune franchise. Official sources confirm that all proceeds generated from the event are directly allocated to fund the museum's strategic initiative to integrate film more prominently into its curatorial programming. This financial support aims to elevate the museum's status as a hub for cinematic arts alongside its traditional visual art exhibitions. The evening brought together key stakeholders from the creative industries to support this expanded educational and cultural mission.

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Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow Co-Chair Event

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow served as the co-chairs for this year's prestigious fundraising dinner. Their leadership highlighted the deep institutional ties between Hollywood luminaries and the Los Angeles cultural establishment. The gala continues to be one of the most significant charity events in the region, drawing high-profile supporters who are dedicated to the preservation and expansion of the museum's resources. The collaboration between DiCaprio and Chow underscores the ongoing commitment of industry leaders to arts funding and museum development in Southern California.

Star-Studded Red Carpet Fashion Highlights

Victoria's Secret veteran Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, age thirty-nine, made a bold fashion statement in a backless gown featuring a high neckline and a daring slit. Sofia Vergara, known for her role in Modern Family and aged fifty-four, arrived in a black lace gown that accentuated her figure, paired with voluminous curls and smoky makeup. Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, who is thirty-eight years old and linked to NFL player Tom Brady, opted for an ethereal silver fringe gown that showcased her legs. These high-profile attendees added significant glamour to the night, reflecting the event's strong connection to the global fashion industry.

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Celebrity Interactions and Gala Atmosphere

During the evening's festivities, Nicole Kidman was photographed posing alongside Denis Villeneuve, one of the primary honorees of the night. Their interaction highlighted the collaborative spirit between acting and directing talents that the gala seeks to honor. The atmosphere was described as a sophisticated soiree, bringing together friends and supporters from diverse creative backgrounds. The event successfully combined artistic appreciation with high-profile networking, reinforcing the LACMA's position as a critical intersection of film and visual arts.

Proceeds and Future Museum Initiatives

The financial contributions gathered during the gala will directly influence the museum's future curatorial strategies, particularly regarding film preservation and presentation. This focus on film represents a growing trend in major museums to acknowledge cinema as a vital art form comparable to painting and sculpture. By centralizing film in its programming, LACMA aims to engage broader audiences and provide deeper insights into cinematic history and technique. The success of the 2026 gala sets a strong precedent for future fundraising efforts and institutional growth in the arts sector.