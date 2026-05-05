Nicole Kidman Mocked for ‘Red’ Explanation at Met Gala

Nicole Kidman faced online ridicule after offering a somewhat abstract explanation for her red Chanel gown at the Met Gala, with many finding her reasoning unintentionally humorous. The actress’s statement about embracing the use of red in art sparked a wave of playful criticism on social media.

Nicole Kidman has become the subject of online amusement following her explanation of her outfit choice at the recent Met Gala in New York City.

As a co-chair of the prestigious event, the 58-year-old actress was asked about the inspiration behind her Chanel ensemble – a striking, floor-length red sequined gown adorned with feathered accents. This year’s Met Gala centered around the theme of ‘Costume Art,’ with a dress code of ‘Fashion Is Art,’ prompting many attendees to draw inspiration from iconic paintings or sculptures.

However, some observers felt that Kidman’s interpretation fell short, suggesting her look resembled a ‘red Tweety bird. ’ Kidman’s explanation, offered to Vogue, was somewhat abstract. She stated, ‘Fashion is art and I wanted red, because I wanted to embrace the way in which red has been used in art through the years. Vitality.

Red is vitality. It's love. It's romance. So that's what we want, right?

’ This statement quickly circulated on social media, sparking a wave of humorous reactions. One fan commented, ‘I love how, besides being a chameleonic actress and classy movie star, Kidman is also one of the most unintentionally funny celebrities out there. ’ The internet responded with a flurry of playful critiques, with many users jokingly suggesting she had fabricated her explanation on the spot.

Comments ranged from ‘Watching nicole kidman stumble through the reason she chose a plain red dress is killing me… Lmfao I know she just made that up on the spot’ to ‘me when I have to bs an art school assignment’ and ‘i hope she donates her brain to science. ’ Others playfully asserted, ‘Finally someone embracing the use of red in art’ and ‘Nicole Kidman invented the color red, how are people not connecting the dots.

’ Kidman graced the red carpet alongside her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, showcasing the dazzling red sequined gown with its dramatic feather detailing. While the dress itself was visually impressive, it lacked a clear connection to the event’s artistic theme, leading some to believe that Kidman considered the color red itself to be sufficient artistic expression. She joined fellow co-chairs Beyonce and Venus Williams, as well as Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour, in overseeing fashion’s biggest night.

This marked Williams’ first time co-chairing the gala, while Kidman had previously held the role in 2003 and 2005. Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, which will be presenting a new exhibition exploring historical and contemporary garments.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: the classical and the nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body, and is housed in the Met’s newly expanded Condé Nast Galleries. The exhibit was made possible through a significant sponsorship from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The curator, Andrew Bolton, emphasized that fashion achieves artistic status through its relationship with the body.

The event was not without controversy, as Bezos and Sanchez’s $10 million sponsorship raised questions about the influence of wealth on the gala and the Costume Institute. Despite the lighthearted mockery surrounding her explanation, Nicole Kidman’s presence undoubtedly contributed to the spectacle and conversation surrounding the Met Gala





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