Nicole Kidman Recalls Harrowing Moment Learning of Mother's Death at Venice Film Festival, Discusses Death Doula Path

Actress Nicole Kidman emotionally recounted the devastating moment she discovered her mother's death at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, just before receiving an award. She also opened up about her decision to train as a death doula, inspired by her own family's experiences with end-of-life care.

Nicole Kidman , the acclaimed 58-year-old actress, has bravely shared the deeply moving and profoundly difficult experience of learning about her mother's passing while attending the prestigious 2024 Venice Film Festival . The revelation came during her participation at HISTORYTalks 2026 in Philadelphia, where she candidly discussed the 'harrowing' moment.

Her mother, Janelle, aged 84, passed away in September 2024, mere hours before Nicole was slated to accept the Volpi Cup award for her impactful performance in Babygirl. Standing before a captivated audience at the Marian Anderson Hall within the Kimmel Center, Kidman recounted, 'I'd won best actress at Venice Film Festival. This seems to be such a common theme through my life. I was about to go on stage, and I found out my mother had died.' The immediate aftermath was one of utter devastation, compelling her to retreat to her Venice hotel room. The actress elaborated on the immense struggle of processing this loss, given how intrinsically her mother was woven into the fabric of her existence. The idea of being in such a significant professional moment, juxtaposed with such profound personal grief, was described as truly harrowing. She vividly recalled the desperate attempt to navigate the Venetian canals by boat at night, aiming for the airport, only to find herself unable to proceed, overwhelmed by the weight of her sorrow. Kidman also spoke about the profound sense of aloneness she experienced at that time. Her husband, Keith Urban, and their children were not with her in Venice, amplifying the isolation she felt. The award, which should have been a moment of immense professional triumph and celebration, instead became inextricably linked to this tragic news. However, the Oscar winner also emphasized the inherent contrast in life, a perspective that fuels her resilience. She shared, 'But there is the contrast of life, and that's what I always say to people. I say that's when I know I'm resilient. That's when I know I can survive pretty much anything.' This personal journey through grief has also led Kidman to explore a less conventional path: learning to be a death doula. She admitted that this revelation has often elicited confusion or intrigue from others. She first spoke about her burgeoning interest in this field earlier this month at the University of San Francisco's Silk Speaker Series. Explaining her motivation, Kidman stated, 'it sounds a little weird,' but articulated a deep-seated desire to support individuals during their final weeks. She drew a parallel to her father's involvement in palliative care and the existence of birth doulas, leading her to discover death doulas. Kidman revealed that both she and her sister, Antonia, had hired a death doula to be present with their mother during her final days. This experience solidified her belief in the necessity of such support. 'As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide,' she explained. 'That's when I went, I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care. I feel it's really important to have care on earth for the beginning and the end.' Reflecting on her life experiences, particularly the hardships she has navigated, Kidman conveyed a message of self-empowerment. She stated, 'Sometimes you're going to have to take it on the chin and that's okay. It's your life and you define it.' She urged individuals to resist external validation and control. 'Who cares what someone else thinks? Don't give your power to anybody else. They don't get to define you.' Following their mother's death in September 2024, Nicole and her sister Antonia issued a joint statement expressing their gratitude for the immense outpouring of love and support. The statement read, 'My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.' Upon receiving the news of her mother's passing, Kidman made the difficult decision to depart from the Venice Film Festival earlier than planned. Babygirl director Halina Reijn subsequently shared a poignant statement from Kidman, which read: 'Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.





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Nicole Kidman Venice Film Festival Mother's Death Death Doula Grief And Resilience

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