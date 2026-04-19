Nicole Kidman Recounts Harrowing Moment of Learning Mother's Death at Venice Film Festival

Nicole Kidman emotionally details the devastating experience of being notified of her mother's death at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, just hours before receiving an award. The actress also discusses her burgeoning role as a death doula, inspired by her personal experiences with grief and her mother's final days.

Nicole Kidman has candidly shared the profoundly difficult experience of learning of her mother's passing while attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival . The celebrated actress, now 58, revealed this harrowing moment during a recent appearance at HISTORYTalks 2026 in Philadelphia. Her mother, Janelle, died in September 2024 at the age of 84, a tragedy that struck just hours before Kidman was to accept the prestigious Volpi Cup for her performance in the film Babygirl.

Kidman described the moment of learning the devastating news as she was preparing to go on stage, a situation that mirrored what she termed a recurring theme in her life. She recounted returning to her Venice hotel room, overwhelmed by grief and a profound sense of devastation. The emotional toll was exacerbated by the deep integration of her mother into her life, making the prospect of continuing at the festival, even for such a significant achievement, almost unbearable. She vividly recalled the surreal experience of navigating a boat through the Venetian canals at night, desperately trying to find her way to the airport, only to realize she couldn't go through with it. The actress also touched upon the isolation she felt at that time, as her then-husband Keith Urban and their children were not with her in Venice. What should have been a moment of triumph and celebration transformed into an intensely painful experience. However, Kidman also highlighted the contrast of life and her own resilience in the face of such profound loss. She shared that her recent decision to train as a death doula has prompted curiosity and, at times, confusion among the public. She explained her motivation stemmed from a desire to provide comfort and support to individuals during their final days, a concept she explored earlier this month at the University of San Francisco's Silk Speaker Series. Kidman spoke about how her father's involvement in palliative care influenced her perspective, leading her to learn about the role of death doulas. She candidly revealed that her own mother, Janelle, experienced loneliness in her final weeks, and that the family felt limited in the support they could offer. This realization led Kidman and her sister, Antonia, to hire a death doula to be with their mother in her last moments. This experience solidified Kidman's belief in the importance of having dedicated individuals available to provide impartial solace and care during life's most vulnerable transitions, from beginning to end. Reflecting on her life's challenges, Kidman emphasized the importance of personal strength and self-definition, encouraging others to embrace hardship as an opportunity for growth and to resist allowing external opinions to dictate their sense of self-worth. Following their mother's death, Kidman and her sister released a joint statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they had received from those who admired their mother. The statement conveyed the immense gratitude of their entire family and requested privacy as they navigated their grief and supported each other. Upon receiving the news of her mother's passing, Kidman departed the Venice Film Festival prematurely. The director of Babygirl, Halina Reijn, later shared a statement from Kidman acknowledging her mother's death and expressing the profound sadness of the loss





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Nicole Kidman Recalls Harrowing Moment Learning of Mother's Death at Venice Film Festival, Discusses Death Doula PathActress Nicole Kidman emotionally recounted the devastating moment she discovered her mother's death at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, just before receiving an award. She also opened up about her decision to train as a death doula, inspired by her own family's experiences with end-of-life care.

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