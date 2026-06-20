Nicole Kidman Reportedly in Secret Romance with High-Profile Businessman Following Divorce from Keith Urban

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman has been quietly dating a prominent businessman for months after her divorce from Keith Urban was finalized. The relationship is being kept extremely private, contrasting with the public nature of her split. Details about the businessman, identified as MGM Resorts Chairman Paul Salem, and their low-key relationship timeline are explored.

Nicole Kidman , the acclaimed Oscar-winning actress, has reportedly been involved in a secret romantic relationship for several months following her highly publicized divorce from country music star Keith Urban .

According to the online celebrity news platform Deuxmoi, the 58-year-old actress has been quietly seeing a high-profile businessman, with their romance developing slowly and deliberately kept out of the public eye. The source emphasized that the couple has maintained an extremely low-key profile, signaling a deliberate contrast to the intense media scrutiny that surrounded the end of her nearly 20-year marriage.

Kidman and Urban announced their separation in September 2025, and their divorce was officially finalized by a judge in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 6. The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Nicole Kidman was being romantically pursued by Paul Salem, the 62-year-old Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International.

The publication clarified at the time that while the two share mutual friends and are acquaintances, having met twice in group settings, they were not officially dating. Salem, a Harvard Business School MBA graduate and Brown University alumnus, brings substantial business credentials. He joined the MGM Board of Directors in 2018 and ascended to Chairman in 2020.

With nearly three decades as a top executive at Providence Equity-a firm managing a $50 billion portfolio-his career in finance and hospitality is formidable. He is also a co-owner of the Worcester Red Sox, a Minor League Baseball team. Salem's personal life includes a divorce from his ex-wife Navyn Salem in 2021; they share four daughters.

The recent Deuxmoi report suggests that whatever connection existed between Kidman and Salem may have evolved into a more serious, albeit private, relationship in the months since. The actress's public appearances have been carefully watched for signs of her personal life. On May 4, she made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in New York, co-chairing fashion's biggest night alongside her daughter Sunday Rose.

Kidman dazzled in a red sequined Chanel gown, while her daughter wore a strapless blush Dior gown. Many interpreted their joint appearance as a united front and a confident step forward.

In contrast, Keith Urban made a solo red carpet appearance at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. He presented a composed demeanor for photographers, but drew significant attention to his heavily tattooed hands. Among the inked designs is a 'Mary' tattoo across his fingers-a direct tribute to Nicole's middle name, Mary Nicole-as well as other wrist symbols linked to their long-term relationship.

His choice to showcase these permanent homages, including a large phoenix representing rebirth, was widely seen as a subtle, non-verbal message regarding their past. This evolving narrative highlights the complex interplay between personal recovery and public narrative for major celebrities. While Kidman appears to be cautiously exploring a new path with a businessman whose profile matches her own, Urban's symbolic gestures at a major industry event remind audiences of the enduring bonds that persist even after official separations.

The couple's children remain central to the story, with both parents occasionally appearing with the teenagers at high-profile events. The sparse details about Kidman's new romance reflect a clear intent to shield it from the frenzy that often accompanies high-profile breakups, a stark departure from the media circus that sometimes follows A-list separations.

As both individuals continue their professional commitments-Kidman in film and Urban in music-their personal lives will likely remain a subject of intense speculation, though for now, the actress's new relationship remains a closely guarded secret, known only to a tight inner circle





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Divorce Secret Romance Paul Salem MGM Resorts Met Gala ACM Awards Celebrity Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keith Hackett: FIFA must agree to Thomas Tuchel demand after England vs Croatia controversyKeith Hackett has urged FIFA to listen to Thomas Tuchel's complaints about photographers being too close to him while England sang the national anthem against C

Read more »

Tay Keith, Grammy-Nominated Producer for Travis Scott and Drake, Dies at 29The music producer known for hits like Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" and Drake's "Nonstop" was found deceased in his Nashville apartment. Police report no foul play, and a cause of death is pending.

Read more »

Grammy‑nominated producer Tay Keith found dead in NashvilleGrammy‑nominated producer Tay Keith was found dead at his Nashville apartment. Police say no foul play suspected; cause of death still unknown. He produced hits like Sicko Mode and Nonstop, and was behind big 2018 chart‑topplers. He also founded Drumatized Music Group. His death comes as possible two Grammy nominations.

Read more »

Keith Brymer Jones, Judge from The Great Pottery Throw Down, Engaged to Actress Marj HogarthKeith Brymer Jones, the beloved judge from The Great Pottery Throw Down, proposed to his actress girlfriend Marj Hogarth during a stage performance in Cardiff. The engagement announcement also touches on his personal history, including his difficult school years, his discovery of pottery, and his rise to fame through the show and his iconic bucket mug design.

Read more »