Nicole Kidman Reveals Daily Hug Ritual to Stay Connected with Daughters

Nicole Kidman shares her unique method for maintaining a strong bond with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, emphasizing the importance of daily two-minute hugs and open communication. The actress also discusses offering life advice to her daughters following her recent divorce.

Nicole Kidman has revealed a unique practice she employs to maintain a strong connection with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, even during challenging times.

The Australian actress insists on receiving a substantial, two-minute hug from each of her daughters daily. During a recent appearance at HISTORYTalks in Philadelphia, Kidman explained the scientific basis behind her request, stating that such prolonged physical contact releases beneficial chemicals within the body, a need she believes everyone shares. She playfully engaged the audience, questioning if they were aware of this physiological effect.

Kidman emphasized the close-knit nature of her relationship with her two youngest children, describing them as a tight-knit trio who openly communicate about all aspects of their lives. This emphasis on open communication and physical affection appears to be a cornerstone of her parenting approach. Beyond the daily hugs, Kidman has also been sharing guidance with her daughters regarding the importance of decision-making and emotional resilience.

Speaking at the University of San Francisco's Silk Speaker Series, the Oscar-winning actress advised her daughters that the choices they make now will have lasting consequences, while simultaneously acknowledging that life is fluid and nothing is permanently fixed. Her primary focus, she explained, is fostering emotional stability within them, empowering them to approach the world with confidence and a sense of limitless possibility. Kidman acknowledged the potential for future overwhelm, but expressed unwavering belief in their capacity for success.

This advice comes following the finalization of her divorce from Keith Urban in January, suggesting a desire to equip her daughters with the tools to navigate life's complexities. Sunday Rose is already pursuing a career in fashion, having debuted on the runway at Dior's Paris Fashion Week presentation in November 2025, demonstrating her own burgeoning independence and ambition.

Kidman’s life has seen significant changes recently, including her separation from Keith Urban after nearly two decades of marriage and the subsequent divorce finalized in January 2026. Following the split, Kidman has quickly immersed herself in work, securing nine roles in just 18 months. Simultaneously, rumors have begun circulating about a potential new romance with co-star Simon Baker, fueled by encouragement from friends like Naomi Watts to re-enter the dating scene.

Despite these personal shifts, Kidman remains dedicated to her children, including her older children Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. The actress’s commitment to nurturing strong familial bonds, coupled with her professional resurgence, paints a picture of a woman navigating life’s transitions with grace and determination. The emphasis on physical affection, open communication, and emotional stability underscores her values as a parent and her approach to fostering healthy relationships with her daughters





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