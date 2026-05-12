Nicole Kidman's Mother's Day Tribute Sparks Social Media Storm

Nicole Kidman's heartfelt Mother's Day tribute featuring just two of her four children sparked a social media storm, with some accusing her of disregarding her two adopted children.

Nicole Kidman has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after sharing a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute featuring just two of her four children.

The Oscar-winning Australian actress, 58, posted a serene image to Instagram on Sunday showing herself in the desert with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban. In the sweet family snap, Nicole was seen carrying one of her daughters on her back while smiling at the other, with the trio surrounded by stunning red rock scenery.

'My two girls are everything to me,' she captioned the post, alongside a red heart emoji. While many fans praised the touching tribute, others were quick to criticise the Babygirl star for appearing to overlook her two adopted children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The omission sparked fierce debate in the comments section, with some accusing Nicole of disregarding her older children.

Nicole Kidman has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after sharing a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute featuring just two of her four childre





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole Kidman Mother's Day Tribute Children Adoption Criticism Debate Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicole Kidman and Daughter's Met Gala Display of Solidarity Sparks Family RiftsThe Met Gala scene was hurtful for Keith Urban, as his daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret publicly displayed their support for their mother Nicole Kidman, fueling speculation about the growing family rift.

Read more »

Savannah Guthrie's First Mother's Day Without Her Missing Mother NancyOn Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, shared a heartbreaking post honoring his wife and her first Mother's Day without her mother Nancy who has been missing since February 1 from her Tucson home. Additionally, Hoda Kotb, Savannah's friend and Today show colleague, posted a heartfelt message as a gesture of support.

Read more »

Paige Spiranac's Mother Steals the Show on Mother's Day, Fans Baffled by SimilarityPaige Spiranac's mom stole the show on Mother's Day when golf's most popular influencer shared a heartfelt message of thanks to her mother on social media. The post sparked reactions from fans and friends, with some thinking it was AI-generated and others comparing the pair.

Read more »

Tiffany Trump Celebrates First Mother's Day with Adorable Son and MotherTiffany Trump, the only child of President Donald Trump from his second marriage, shared a carousel of pictures and videos of her son Alexander Trump Boulos on Mother's Day. She candidly captioned the upload, expressing gratitude for motherhood and her own mother, Marla Maples.

Read more »