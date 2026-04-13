Nicole Kidman Shares Tough-Love Advice and Unexpected Career Shift

Actress Nicole Kidman reveals advice for her teenage daughters and plans to pursue a new career as a death doula, reflecting on life's challenges and the importance of emotional well-being.

Nicole Kidman recently shared some of the wisdom she imparts to her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose , 17, and Faith Margaret , 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Keith Urban . Speaking at the University of San Francisco's Silk Speaker Series, the acclaimed actress discussed the advice she offers them as they navigate their formative years.

She emphasized the impact of their current decisions while simultaneously acknowledging the fluid nature of life, noting, 'I told them that the decisions you’re making now will affect your life, but also things will change as nothing is set in stone.'

Kidman also underscored the importance of emotional stability as a foundation for seizing opportunities, stating, 'And primarily trying to create emotional stability is important for them so that they can feel like the world is your oyster.'

The actress finalized her divorce from Urban in January, and her daughter Sunday Rose is already beginning her career as a fashion model, having walked in Dior's Paris Fashion Week presentation in November 2025. This advice is in addition to the advice she received from her father when she was younger. The star also has daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 31, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.





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