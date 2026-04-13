Nicole Kidman Shares Tough-Love Parenting Advice and Reveals Plans to Become a Death Doula

Actress Nicole Kidman discusses parenting advice for her teenage daughters, reflects on life lessons, and reveals her unexpected aspiration to become a death doula, inspired by her mother's passing.

Nicole Kidman recently shared some of the tough-love advice she imparts to her two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Keith Urban . Speaking at the University of San Francisco during the Silk Speaker Series, the acclaimed actress discussed the importance of emotional stability and self-determination for her daughters as they navigate their teenage years and prepare for adulthood. The Oscar winner emphasized that the choices they make now will shape their future, while also acknowledging the ever-changing nature of life and the ability to adapt to new situations. Kidman aims to instill in her daughters the belief that they have the power to create an incredible future and the resilience to overcome any challenges that may arise, fostering a sense of self-assurance and confidence. Furthermore, the actress highlighted the value of defining oneself and not allowing others to dictate one's worth, empowering her daughters to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams without external validation.

Kidman's remarks also touched upon the wisdom she received from her own father, Antony Kidman, who passed away in 2014. He instilled in her the importance of grit and resourcefulness, advising her to rely on her wit and determination. She reflected on how she learned from challenging experiences in her life, accepting setbacks with grace and using them as opportunities for personal growth. The actress also spoke candidly about her personal growth, suggesting the ability to move forward through difficult times. This echoes her perspective on her daughters and reflects a life that has embraced challenges and used them as building blocks. Kidman's philosophy emphasizes that individuals have the power to shape their own destinies and should not relinquish their agency to others, encouraging her daughters to embrace their individuality and pursue their goals.

In addition to parenting advice and life lessons, Kidman revealed her aspiration to become a death doula, a non-medical professional who provides emotional, spiritual, and practical support to terminally ill individuals and their families. This announcement came as a surprise to many, highlighting her deep desire to help others during their final moments. She explained that her interest stemmed from the experience of her mother's passing in September 2024. Seeing her mother's need for solace and support, and the limitations faced by her and her sister in providing continuous care, Kidman realized the crucial role death doulas play in offering comfort and assistance. Drawing on her personal experiences and her family's needs, Kidman wants to provide a similar service. She believes it is important to have care for both the beginning and the end of life. She will be looking to expand herself and create a world where more support is provided to the dying.





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