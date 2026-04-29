Nicole Kidman Shines at Chanel Cruise 2026/27 Amidst Speculation Over Mysterious Hand Marks

Nicole Kidman dazzled at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 event in Biarritz, France, with her stylish ensemble and enigmatic hand marks sparking curiosity. The actress also opened up about her divorce from Keith Urban and her focus on family.

Nicole Kidman made a striking appearance at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 event in Biarritz, France, on Tuesday, captivating onlookers with her elegant black dress and sophisticated styling.

The 58-year-old actress, known for her roles in films like *Practical Magic* and *Big Little Lies*, turned heads not only for her fashion choices but also for a subtle yet noticeable detail on her hands. As she posed for photographs, a bluish-black mark was visible on the tips of her pinkie and ring fingers, resembling a bruise. The mark, though faint, sparked curiosity among fans and media alike, with some speculating about its origin.

Despite the attention, Kidman seemed unfazed, gracefully posing against a railing and blowing a kiss to the crowd. Her outfit, a sleek black dress with a conservative front and an open back adorned with floral details and chains, exuded a '90s-inspired vibe. She accessorized with retro oval glasses, sling-back heels, a pale blue Chanel purse, and diamond earrings, completing her chic ensemble.

Meanwhile, other notable attendees included Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, filmmaker Sofia Coppola, actress Michaela Coel, and rapper A$AP Rocky. The event also featured Honor Swinton-Byrne, daughter of actress Tilda Swinton and playwright John Byrne, who stood out in a tailored black jacket with white floral embellishments. Kidman's appearance comes at a time when she has been opening up about her recent divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

The couple, who were married for 19 years before separating in September 2023, finalized their divorce in January. In a recent interview with *Variety*, Kidman shared her focus on maintaining family unity, stating, 'What I'm grateful for is my family, and keeping them as is, and moving forward. That's that.

' She also reflected on her upbringing, crediting her socially conscious parents for teaching her to navigate diverse circles. With two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, Kidman expressed pride in their individual paths, mentioning that one is currently working for Dior in Paris. When asked about her well-being post-divorce, she responded, 'I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good. I was quiet.

I had other things going on. I was in my shell. Now I'm in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.





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