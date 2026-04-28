Nicole Kidman Shines at Chanel Cruise 2026/27 Show in Biarritz

Nicole Kidman led a glamorous gathering of stars at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, France, alongside Marion Cotillard, A$AP Rocky, Tilda Swinton, and more. The event showcased stunning fashion and celebrity style.

The Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz , France, was a star-studded affair, drawing a constellation of celebrities who showcased the latest in high fashion. Nicole Kidman led the glamour, turning heads in a sleek black dress that accentuated her figure.

She completed the look with a feathered necklace and cat-eye sunglasses, her signature strawberry blonde hair perfectly styled with a sweeping fringe. The event wasn't just about Kidman, however; Marion Cotillard, also 50, demonstrated timeless elegance in a similar black dress, radiating a flawless complexion. Sofia Coppola opted for a classic Chanel tweed top, while Michaela Coel captivated in a chic black dress that highlighted her stunning physique, paired with striking black and red heels.

A$AP Rocky brought a unique edge to the event, notably carrying a pink Chanel handbag adorned with miniature baby shoes – a touching tribute to his seven-month-old daughter, Rocki, with Rihanna. He revealed the bag was a thoughtful gift from Chanel’s artistic director, Matthieu Blazy, and shared his intention to pass the charming accessory onto his daughter. Rocky’s outfit itself was a departure from the prevalent black, featuring a beige jacket, a red shirt, and a dazzling brooch.

The show also featured Tilda Swinton, embodying her signature androgynous style, and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, who looked equally stylish in a black tweed ensemble. The presence of these diverse fashion icons underscored the show’s appeal to a broad spectrum of style sensibilities. The event attracted a diverse group of attendees beyond the well-known actors and musicians.

Thai actresses Lorena Lalina Schuett and Natsha Taechamongkalapiwat were present, alongside Monégasque writer Charlotte Casiraghi, French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, Taiwanese singer 9m88, and French-Senegalese film director Ramata-Toulaye Sy. The Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show was more than just a fashion presentation; it was a cultural moment, bringing together influential figures from various creative fields. The show’s setting in Biarritz added to its allure, providing a picturesque backdrop for the display of exquisite designs and celebrity style.

The event successfully blended classic Chanel aesthetics with contemporary trends, solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in the fashion industry and a magnet for global stars





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