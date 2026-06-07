Nicole Kidman Shows Off Natural Curls in Relaxed Weekend Getaway

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman shared a casual photo on Instagram, embracing her natural blonde curls during a countryside retreat. The star, known for her frequent use of wigs on screen and red carpets, received praise from fans for her effortless look. The post sparked speculation about her location, possibly at her property in Australia's Southern Highlands. The article revisits Kidman's history with wigs, including notable moments like a visible wig cap at Cannes and dramatic styles at fashion events. It also notes her recent projects and longtime career since her 1983 debut.

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has delighted fans by stepping out with her natural blonde curls during a relaxed weekend getaway. The 58-year-old star, currently promoting her film Babygirl , ditched her signature red-carpet wig for an effortlessly cool look, showcasing her untamed locks in a photo shared to Instagram on Sunday.

In the picture, Nicole wore denim jeans, a blue button-up shirt, and white sneakers, leaning casually against a farm fence. She captioned the post Weekend vibes along with a yellow love heart emoji. Fans quickly flooded the comments to praise her breathtaking and casual style. The curls are back one fan wrote, while another added Weekend curls at that.

A user replied yes to those curls. Just gorgeous and someone else chimed in with Gorgeous hair. Some followers also speculated that the actress was back in Australia, spending time at her Southern Highlands property, a region known for its scenic countryside retreats. Kidman's choice to display her natural hair marks a rare moment in her public appearances.

The Hollywood star has rarely showcased her natural hair in films and on the red carpet since the early days of her career, and she almost always wears wigs for her roles. Her habit of donning wigs has earned her a cult following over the years, with fans closely tracking her ever-changing hairstyles.

However, even the most polished looks occasionally hit a snag. At last year's Cannes Film Festival, fans noticed a rare misstep when the mesh cap of her wig peeked through in red carpet photos, prompting online chatter. More recently, Kidman dipped into her extensive wig collection for Paris Fashion Week in January. She also turned heads with a dramatic look at the Met Gala in May 2025, where she playfully debunked rumors that she had cut her hair short.

For the Met Gala, everyone was questioning if I had chopped my hair off. But no, I didn't, she explained. Kidman has openly discussed her love for hair transformations. On Channel Seven's Sunrise in May last year, she admitted I love changing my hair and uses hairpieces to achieve new looks.

As you know, I love changing my hair. This philosophy extends to her film roles, where wigs are a staple for character development. Her career, spanning over four decades since her 1983 Australian film debut Bush Christmas at age 16, includes iconic performances in Eyes Wide Shut (1999) and Moulin Rouge! (2001).

Recent projects include Babygirl, Netflix's murder mystery The Perfect Couple, season two of Lioness, and the rom-com A Family Affair. Kidman continues to be one of Hollywood's biggest names, balancing blockbuster films with selective television work, while occasionally offering fans glimpses of her natural self beyond the glitz of premieres and award shows





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Nicole Kidman Natural Curls Wig Instagram Red Carpet Cannes Met Gala Australia Southern Highlands Babygirl The Perfect Couple Lioness A Family Affair Hair Transformation Celebrity Style

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