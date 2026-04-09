Nicole Kidman Stuns at Premiere, Sparking Romance Rumors and Celebrating New Series

Nicole Kidman made a striking appearance at the New York premiere of her new series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, in a daring black dress, further fueling speculation about her personal life and rumored relationship with Simon Baker while celebrating her professional endeavors.

Nicole Kidman commanded attention at the New York premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Margo's Got Money Troubles , with a bold and flirty fashion statement. The actress, 58, stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning black dress that featured a see-through skirt, showcasing her toned physique and a touch of daring elegance. The dress was adorned with white ruffled details and sheer black long sleeves, adding to its playful yet sophisticated design.

Kidman completed the look with tall black platform heels, a wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle, shimmery brown eyeshadow to accentuate her blue eyes, and a glossy coral lip, exuding confidence and glamour. She twirled for the cameras, clearly enjoying the spotlight and the opportunity to showcase her ensemble from every angle. She appeared comfortable and radiating positivity as she posed for photographs, even blowing kisses at the photographers at one point.\This appearance comes shortly after the finalization of her divorce from country music star Keith Urban, which occurred in January, just months after their separation. The former couple, who were married for nearly two decades and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, have been the subject of public interest since their split. Adding to the intrigue, Kidman has been linked to rumors of a romantic relationship with her longtime friend and Scarpetta co-star, Simon Baker, 56. The pair sparked speculation at the recent New York premiere of Scarpetta, where they were seen holding hands and appearing very close. Kidman admitted the chemistry between them 'just vibrates', while Baker playfully responded with a cryptic comment. Reports suggest Urban is allegedly saddened by the rumors, while Baker's ex-wife, a close friend of Kidman's, is said to be 'shocked and confused'. Neither Kidman nor Baker have addressed the dating rumors publicly. Kidman seemed to embrace her single status at the premiere, choosing to attend without a date.\Kidman was accompanied by her Margo's Got Money Troubles co-stars, Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, and Rico Nasty, who all made their own stylish statements. Fanning, 27, wore a chic navy blue pinstripe suit with a striking red neck scarf, while Offerman, 55, looked almost unrecognizable with a clean-shaven look and glasses, sporting a stylish teal suit. Kinnear, 62, opted for a sharp dark blue blazer and skinny trousers, and Rico Nasty, 28, sparkled in a sheer black gown. The cast members mingled and posed together, creating a lively atmosphere on the red carpet. Kidman and Fanning were seen sharing a warm embrace and laughing together, highlighting their close bond. The premiere served as a celebration of the upcoming series, and Kidman's presence, coupled with the fashion choices of her co-stars, made it a memorable event. The premiere was a display of fashion, companionship, and a new chapter for the actress





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Nicole Kidman Dazzles at Premiere, Sparks Romance RumorsNicole Kidman turns heads at the premiere of 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' in a stunning outfit, while new romance rumors surface. The actress, recently divorced, appeared at the New York premiere, turning heads with her bold fashion choices and sparking conversations about her personal life and relationships.

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