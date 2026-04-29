Nicole Kidman Stuns in a 'Revenge Dress' at Chanel's Biarritz Cruise Show

Nicole Kidman made a bold statement at Chanel's Cruise fashion show in Biarritz, wearing a black 'revenge dress' with a plunging back, amid rumors about her ex-husband. The event, led by creative director Matthieu Blazy, featured a vibrant collection blending vintage and modern styles, showcasing Chanel's inclusive yet exclusive appeal.

In the world of high fashion, few events command as much attention as Chanel 's Cruise collection show, and this year's event in the picturesque French seaside town of Biarritz was no exception.

The guest of honor, Nicole Kidman, 58, made a striking entrance, embodying the timeless elegance and quiet intensity that Chanel is known for. Her appearance came at a time when rumors swirled about her former husband, Keith Urban, also 58, reportedly dating a 26-year-old, and their eldest daughter unfollowing him on social media.

While Kidman's black dress appeared demure from the front, it revealed a bold, plunging 'V' back adorned with delicate gilt chains and feathers—a modern twist on the iconic 'revenge dress' that Princess Diana famously wore in 1994. The look was completed with her signature sleek bun and oval sunglasses, a nod to Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel's enduring style, which has recently resurged in popularity thanks to the hit TV show *Love Story*, featuring Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

Chanel's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, delivered a standout collection that seamlessly blended vintage inspiration with contemporary flair. His first Cruise show, held against the backdrop of Biarritz's Grand Plage, showcased a vibrant palette of colors and textures, from raffia-lined skirts to iridescent denim jackets and matelot pants. The collection was designed to transition effortlessly from beach to ballroom, reflecting Chanel's commitment to versatility and sophistication.

The runway featured models of diverse ethnicities, ages, and even a six-months-pregnant woman, underscoring the brand's inclusive ethos—though its exorbitant prices remain a point of contention among fans. Blazy's debut ready-to-wear collection last October set the stage for this triumphant Cruise show, further cementing his reputation as a visionary in the fashion world. The event also drew a star-studded crowd, with actresses Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton, and Michaela Coel each making their own statement in black Chanel ensembles.

Cotillard, 50, opted for a sleek black satin slip dress, while Swinton, 65, paired a black blazer with a skirt, and Coel, 38, chose a minimalist black tank dress. In a playful contrast, rapper A$AP Rocky, 37, carried a large pink Chanel bag adorned with matching baby shoes—a heartwarming gift for his one-year-old daughter, Rocki, with singer Rihanna.

The show was not just a celebration of fashion but also a reflection of personal style and individuality, with each attendee bringing their unique interpretation of Chanel's legacy. As the fashion world continues to debate the significance of the 'revenge dress'—whether it's an empowering statement or merely a superficial trend—Chanel's Cruise show in Biarritz proved that fashion remains a powerful form of self-expression





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