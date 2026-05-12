Nicole Williams English Becomes First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Cover After Being Named Rookie Of The Year

Nicole Williams English has won her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover after becoming the 2023 Rookie Of The Year. She started her career as a WAGS, later modeling for SKIMS, and working at Good American before being cast in Khloe Kardashian's reality TV show The Girls.

Nicole Williams English has become the first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover after earning the Rookie Of The Year award in 2023. She started her journey in 2015 on the series WAGS and later modeled for Kim Kardashian West's brand SKIMS.

Eventually, she worked with Khloe Kardashian's clothing company Good American. Now, as the raven-haired beauty, she has been cast in Khloe's reality TV show The Girls, which revolves around her best friends, including Malika and Khadijah Haqq and Olivia Pierson. The show features the Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kim as well as other close friends.

The 41-year-old Khloe Kardashian West will serve as executive producer for her Hulu series The Girls, which will revolve around the group of friends and their personal lives. Khloe recently described her friends as 'wild and absolutely unhinged', stating that they come together for every event, play, cry, birthday, and have been a 'show' since they've known each other





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Nicole Williams English Rookie Of The Year Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Cover WAGS Models For SKIMS And Good American Khloe Kardashian West Hulu Series \The Girls\ Malika Haqq Khadijah Haqq Mccray Olivia Pierson Natalie Halcro Yris Palmer Kardashian Family

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