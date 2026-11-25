Nidal Hasan faces firing squad execution on December 3 at Fort Hood. The event recalls the painful 2025 execution of Mikal Mahdi, raising ethical and legal questions about military capital punishment methods.

Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3, marking a significant moment in military justice. The former Army psychiatrist was ordered put to death by President Donald Trump on October 2. Hasan is responsible for the 2009 attack that killed 13 individuals and injured 30 others at the Texas military base.

Execution Mechanism And Historical Context

The method of execution, the firing squad, has seen a resurgence in recent years. Pharmaceutical companies have increasingly refused to supply the drugs necessary for lethal injections. Military officials consider the firing squad to be a more humane and reliable alternative to chemical methods. It represents the first military execution since 1961 and the first by firing squad since World War II.

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The execution will take place at Fort Hood in Texas. The setup mirrors the protocol used in other recent military executions. The facility is prepared to carry out the sentence following the guilty verdicts for multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. The procedure involves a team of shooters aimed at vital organs to ensure rapid death.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The decision to proceed has drawn sharp criticism due to the memory of a failed execution just one year prior. Mikal Mahdi, a 42-year-old death row inmate, was executed by firing squad in South Carolina on April 11, 2025. His case has become a focal point for opponents of the death penalty and advocates for Hasan.

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Mahaldi originally chose the firing squad believing it would be the quickest and most painless method available. His attorneys later described the event as a massive botch. They argued that the execution was neither humane nor efficient. The contrast between his initial choice and the outcome has fueled the current debate surrounding Nidal Hasan's fate.

President Trump labeled Hasan a very bad and evil man when he issued the execution order. The White House initially announced plans to livestream the event but scrapped them amid public outcry. This reversal highlighted the polarized nature of capital punishment in the United States. The government remains divided on the transparency and propriety of such broadcasts.

Real-World Impact And What Comes Next

The primary concern stems from the autopsy results of Mikal Mahdi's execution. The forensic report commissioned by his lawyers stated that Mahdi experienced excruciating conscious pain for 30 to 60 seconds. Pathologists found that none of the bullets hit his heart as intended. Instead, the bullets damaged his liver and other internal organs while his heart continued beating.

Witnesses reported that Mahdi cried out and his arms flexed as the shots were fired. He was heard breathing and groaning for at least a minute after the initial barrage. He was not officially pronounced dead for four minutes. This delay contradicts the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling from 2024, which stated that death row inmates would not suffer longer than 15 seconds regardless of the method used.

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Nidal Hasan has filed a motion in federal court to delay the execution. He intends to contest his sentence by demonstrating that the military court's judgment violated his federal constitutional rights. The filing seeks to halt the December 3 date to allow for this legal preparation. The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment on the status of the case.