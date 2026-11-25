Nidal Hasan files legal motion to delay scheduled December 3 execution by firing squad, citing constitutional violations. New hearing set for Wednesday challenges Trump administration timeline.

Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan filed a legal petition on Tuesday requesting a delay in his scheduled execution by firing squad, aiming to contest the sentence through the federal court system. Hasan, who is currently detained at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, signed the filing asserting that his capital punishment sentence was obtained and maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights.

Legal Strategy and Court Timeline

The core detail of Hasan's latest motion is a direct challenge to the military court's judgment, with the defense arguing that the death penalty imposed in 2013 was fundamentally illegitimate. The case has been assigned to United States District Judge Tony Mattivi, who was confirmed by the Senate on June 9 after being nominated by President Donald Trump. A hearing regarding this motion is scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning, which could significantly impact the timeline for the execution ordered by President Trump on October 2.

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Judge Mattivi possesses significant experience in military justice, having served as the lead prosecutor in the capital military commission at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from 2009 to 2013. During that tenure, he prosecuted the al-Qaida operative responsible for the bombing of the USS Cole, bringing a history of complex military trials to this high-profile federal review. Hasan's filing in Kansas was required because his prison facility, Fort Leavenworth, is located within that federal judicial district.

Pentagon Controversy and Livestream Debate

The execution process has become a focal point of political and ethical debate since Department of Defense officials first announced the plan. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth initially declared that the execution would be livestreamed to the public, a proposal that sparked immediate bipartisan outrage and criticism regarding the militarization of justice. Following the backlash, President Trump subsequently revoked the plan to broadcast the execution, though the controversy has kept the case in the national spotlight.

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Defense Secretary Hegseth's involvement has highlighted the administration's commitment to carrying out the sentence, which marks the first military execution since 1961 and the first by firing squad since World War II. Hasan's legal team is attempting to use these delays to build a stronger case for the petition, potentially adding major hurdles to the Trump administration's aggressive schedule. The timing of the filing suggests a strategic effort to exploit any logistical or procedural uncertainties surrounding the event.

Victim Impact and Witness Restrictions

Complicating the logistics of the execution is a dispute over which survivors of the 2009 attack are permitted to witness the event. The Army announced on November 10 that three specific survivors would be barred from attending the December 3 execution, citing regulations that restrict witnessing rights to those who were direct victims of the charges against Hasan. These individuals argued that the Uniform Code of Military Justice provides a broader definition of victim, including those who suffered direct physical, emotional, or pecuniary harm.

Among those denied entry was Retired Colonel Kathy Platoni, who served as Hasan's supervisor during a planned deployment to Afghanistan. Platoni described the rejection as a betrayal, stating she desperately wanted to look Hasan in the eye and tell him he did not get her. She recounted the trauma of the day, describing how she threw computers to the ground to create blankets for the wounded and still possesses her blood-stained uniform from kneeling beside a dying colleague. The Army stated that efforts have been made over the years to recognize the impacts on victims, but space and security restrictions ultimately dictated the witness list.

Future Implications for the Sentence

The immediate next step is the Wednesday morning hearing before Judge Mattivi, where legal arguments will be presented regarding the validity of Hasan's death sentence. The outcome could result in further postponements, extending a legal battle that has already spanned over a decade. The three survivors who were excluded from the witness list have been told they cannot appeal the decision again, with the commandant of Fort Leavenworth stating that the denial was not a judgment on their emotional injuries but a strict adherence to current regulations.

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Hasan, now an Army Major, was convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder for the attack that killed thirteen people and wounded more than thirty others. The execution is scheduled for December 3, but the combination of the new federal petition and the ongoing logistical disputes over witness eligibility creates a volatile legal environment. As the court prepares to hear the motion, the Pentagon faces the challenge of balancing the administration's directive for execution with the procedural realities of federal judicial review.