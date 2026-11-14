Nigel Clough surpasses Ian Greaves as Mansfield Town's longest-serving manager, reaching the milestone in his sixth year at the club while calling football's short-term culture an indictment.

Nigel Clough becomes Mansfield Town's longest-serving manager this weekend, surpassing club great Ian Greaves in both active years in the job and league matches at the helm.

The 60-year-old former England forward is six years and one week into his Stags tenure and has taken charge of 329 matches across all competitions. Clough is already the record holder at Burton Albion, where he spent 16 years across two spells spanning more than two decades and around 900 matches. He is also the second longest-serving manager across England's top four leagues, behind only Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Speaking to BBC Sport about the landmark, Clough downplayed the achievement.

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He said: I don't think it's particularly an achievement; I think it's more an indictment of football that nobody else has lasted that long. He added: I don't really think about it that much, I have to say. I'm just trying to get through the week. Clough reeled off the names of legendary past managers when reflecting on what joy clubs gain by sticking with their boss.

He said: When you look back 20 or 30 years, my dad was at Forest for 18 years, Alex Ferguson was at Manchester United for so long and then there was Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. That was at the top level, but even lower down there was a lot of managers who stayed a lot of years. I just think it's sad the way football is going at the moment.

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The first bad period that people have, a month, two months or something like that, and the manager is the one that goes. Clough, who played in the top flight for Forest, Liverpool and Manchester City, has been in management for 28 years and been in charge of just four clubs: Mansfield, Burton, Derby County and Sheffield United.

Clough Leads Longest Managerial Tenure

Since bounding from non-league level, where he spent the first 10 years of his management career in his first spell at Burton, to take the reins of Derby in the Championship in 2009, no-one has overseen more matches than Clough's 893 across England's top four divisions. The latest statistics from the League Managers' Association show that managers across those leagues are now staying in their jobs for less than a year on average.

Manchester United sacked Michael Carrick, according to the source text. When asked if he has ever felt his job was under threat during any sticky period at Mansfield, Clough responded with a firm of course. It came when the Stags were in the relegation places and on a 12-match winless run in his first full campaign in charge in 2021-22.

He survived that, then oversaw a club-record 11 consecutive home wins and went on to guide Mansfield to the League Two play-off final at Wembley later the same season. He said: You've got to go through that period and you've got to get through it. And I think as you get a little bit older, you know more that it's going to change. You get a result out of adversity as much as anything.

If you're winning, it doesn't keep going, and if you're losing it's the same thing if you've got a reasonable team and you're doing the right things. Nigel Clough's Mansfield side are 11th in the League One table after 13 games this season. While Mansfield missed out on promotion when they took their bid all the way to the national stadium in 2022, they went up automatically two years later, ending a 21-year absence from the third tier.

Mansfield Town Achieves Promotions

When he kept them up in their first season back, Clough did what no-one had done for 35 years. Last season they finished 10th, the club's highest league placing since 1987 when Greaves guided them to exactly the same position in the standings. Stags supporter Dean Foulkes says it has been an incredible journey at Mansfield since Clough took the helm in November 2020. Foulkes told BBC Radio Nottingham: He is really good football man to have around.

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We should be proud that he is Mansfield Town manager. Look at what he has achieved, promotion, and we now have players coming to Mansfield Town because they want to play for Nigel Clough. It is why prolific veteran forward David McGoldrick moved there in the summer.

It is also how the club has enticed former Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, as well as ex-Preston forward Michael Smith, to the Nottinghamshire town while landing highly-rated Tottenham midfielder George Abbott on loan. At Burton, Clough is a club legend for transforming the Brewers as a non-league side in his first spell before taking them to the Championship during his second stint.

He leapt a number of divisions when he left Burton the first time to manage Derby, a particularly poignant job as his father took the Rams to their first English title in 1972. Even at Sheffield United, where Clough had the shortest stint of his managerial career, he guided them to the semi-final of the FA Cup when they were a League One side in 2014.

Players Praise Clough Management Style

Ryan Sweeney says the chance to play for Clough was the main reason he decided to return to the club last summer. Former Nottingham Forest and Southend striker Stephen McLaughlin says Clough manages differently to any other manager he has worked with. McLaughlin said: He doesn't treat you as a number, he treats you as a person and you want to run through brick walls for him.

It's hard to explain what he does for you on and off the pitch as well. You are not on the grass too long in training because he trusts you to get your work in and to be ready for Saturday. He doesn't give too much tactical information to people because the message is just do your job and work hard.

Jordan Bowery has been asked to do that more than most, having been transformed from a striker to a defender. Bowery said: He is incredibly loyal and trusts me in those positions. A lot of managers wouldn't do that, but he's had faith in me and it has paid off.