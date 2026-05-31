Nigel Farage Accuses BBC of Bias Over Alleged Desert Island Discs Ban

New biography claims Reform UK leader blacklisted from iconic Radio 4 show; BBC denies ban.

The BBC has been hit with new allegations of bias after a forthcoming biography claims that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been effectively banned from appearing on Desert Island Discs .

The biography, written by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, quotes a BBC source stating that Farage will never be invited onto the prestigious Radio 4 show because his presence would make woke Corporation staff feel unsafe. Producers are also said to fear a backlash from other potential guests, who might boycott the programme if it gave the populist politician a platform.

In response, Farage told The Mail on Sunday: I have come to expect nothing less from the BBC; their blatant bias has been obvious for years. He warned that the BBC will have a rude awakening under a Reform government. The broadcaster, however, issued a firm denial, saying: We do not ban any individuals from appearing on Desert Island Discs and that includes Mr Farage.

According to Lord Ashcroft's book, The Farage Factor: Reform UK And The Remaking Of British Politics, which is set to be published next month, a BBC insider described Farage as instinctively regarded by many BBC staff as unacceptable. The source claimed that at least half the staff would think Radio 4 had become an unsafe space if he appeared on Desert Island Discs. The source added that nothing would be written down, calling it classic liberal-Left BBC behaviour.

The allegation follows a recent incident where a member of Farage's team contacted Radio 4 to inquire about a potential invitation, only to be told that the show was not currently looking for new castaways. The BBC said it would stay in touch and revisit Nigel's interest for a future series. Notably, both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have appeared on the programme, which has also featured figures from the hard Left without controversy.

This is not the first time Farage has accused the BBC of bias. In November, he described the corporation as rotten to the core and claimed it had become a byword for sleaze, hypocrisy, arrogance, anti-Semitism, and worse.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he argued that the licence fee is an appallingly regressive tax and called for its abolition, though he stressed that Reform UK does not wish to abolish the BBC entirely but to reform its funding and ensure true impartiality in news reporting. The controversy also comes amid reports that the new BBC director-general, Matt Brittin, has described one of his main challenges as Reform-proofing the BBC against potential changes by a future government.

The Farage Factor biography further alleges that a boycott by other guests could have been triggered if Farage were invited, highlighting ongoing tensions between the populist right and the public broadcaster. The BBC continues to defend its record, insisting it maintains impartiality and does not exclude individuals based on their political views





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